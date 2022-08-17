MLB News and Rumors

Pedro Martinez is all over the Padres in Fernando Tatis Jr. suspension

Jon Conahan
Jon Conahan
All-time Boston Red Sox great, Pedro Martinez, was frustrated with the decision that Fernando Tatis Jr made. It certainly wasn’t a good decision, but Pedro notes that the San Diego Padres are also part of the blame in the situation.

Pedro Blames the Padres for Fernando Tatis Jr.

FoxNews reported the following on what Pedro Martinez said:

“Since he got hurt, San Diego has been on top of him, and this is where I have to give him a pass, because San Diego should have known what this kid is putting in his body–whether it was [for] ringworm, whether it was flu, or whatever he put in his body–he is still valuable to the organization,” the Baseball Hall of Famer said. “The Padres need to know exactly what he puts on 24/7.”

Another former Red Sox in Jonathan Papelbon also had stuff to say, according to NESN:

“This whole Tatis stuff, man, it almost enrages me,” Papelbon told host Rob Bradford “I worked my ass off so long and so hard and did it the right way. For me, to see something like that, it hurts me so bad.”

Are Papelbon and Pedro Right?

There are certainly a few different ways to look at the Fernando Tatis Jr suspension, but at the end of the day, he made the wrong decision himself and we have to blame him for it.

What Pedro Martinez and Jonathan Papelbon are saying certainly makes sense and the San Diego Padres are part of the blame as well.

However, with the type of resources that Fernando Tatis Jr has in the Padres system, he needs to be checking in with his doctors and making sure what he’s putting in his body is allowed. We have seen too many incidents in the past about guys taking things that are banned by Major League Baseball, so there’s really no excuse for this incident.

