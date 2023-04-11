NBA News and Rumors

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Won’t Return Until He Feels Like Himself

Dan Girolamo
Zion Williamson sits down.

New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson told reporters that he feels fine “physically” but won’t return to the court until he “feels like Zion.”

“S—t sucks. I don’t know how else to say it. It just sucks,” Williamson said after Tuesday’s practice. “I love this game. I say it over and over. For those people that think I just want to sit on the sideline just to sit over there . . . it sucks. I just want to be playing basketball, for real.”

Zion Williamson Will Not Participate In The Play-In Tournament

The Pelicans have ruled out Williamson for the No. 9 Pelicans’ Play-In game against the No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder. Williamson will also not be available to play if the Pelicans win on Wednesday and advance to the next game in the tournament on Friday.

What will it take to “feel like Zion” again? It’s all about confidence.

“I don’t feel like there are any specific benchmarks for being Zion,” Williamson said. “It’s just a matter of like, you know, when I feel like myself. Just feeling like myself and knowing that I can go out there and have a big impact for my team.”

In 29 games this season, Williamson averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. However, Williamson has been out since January 2 with a hamstring strain.

Zion Williamson Continues To Battle Injuries

The start of Williamson’s career has been anything but smooth.

The star forward has suffered injuries to his foot, hamstring, and meniscus during his four years in the NBA. Out of a possible 308 regular season games, Williamson has only played in 114.

When Williamson is on the court, he’s one of the most dynamic players in the NBA.

During the 2020-2021 season, Williamson experienced his best season as a pro. Williamson played a personal best 61 games and averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

Will Williamson return to the floor if the Pelicans advance to the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the No. 1 Denver Nuggets?

Williamson said, “If I feel like Zion, I’ll be out there.”

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
