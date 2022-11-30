NCAAF

Penn State Top-10 Draft Prospect OT Olu Fashanu Elects to Stay at Penn State for Another Year

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
olu fashanu
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

One of the top offensive line prospects will return to college football next year after turning down the opportunity to play in the NFL for at least one more year. Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu has committed to returning to the program to work on his game and growth instead of opting to turn professional. Commonly known as Olu Fashanu, the 19-year-old left tackle was going as high as the top-ten in mock drafts and was one of the best offensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Fashanu will return to Beaver Stadium and play for the Nitanny Lions for at least one more season.

Top O-Line Talent Returning to Penn State

In a move that appears to be a surprise to many, Penn State Nittany Lions left tackle Olu Fashanu has said he will return to the school for at least another year. Fashanu’s draft stock was rising quickly, although the 19-year-old said he wasn’t aware of it since he doesn’t use social media a lot.

Fashanu was considered one of, if not the best offensive line prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Some recent mock drafts by respected experts had Fashanu as a top-10 pick.

Fashanu’s Statement

“For the last three years, I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to be around a group of extremely hardworking individuals,” Fashanu said via a tweeted statement. “Everyone in this program has pushed me to become a better football player, and more importantly, a better man. Having the opportunity to play in Beaver Stadium in front of the best fans in the world this past year has been great and I will never forget the moments that were created with this team this season.

“Although playing in the NFL is a goal of mine, there is still more that I want to achieve personally and collectively as a program. After several conversations with my parents and coaches, I will be returning to Penn State for the 2023 season. I want to thank my family, teammates and coaches who have helped me get to this point in my life. My work here is far from over and I look forward to getting back to work with my brothers.”

Fashanu added that he would be receiving his degree in supply chain management in the next year. “Penn State is an awesome place to go to school,” he said. “And I can get my education for free.”

The 6’6″, 310 lbs lineman returning means Penn State will return three starters on the line next year.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
olu fashanu

Penn State Top-10 Draft Prospect OT Olu Fashanu Elects to Stay at Penn State for Another Year

Author image David Evans  •  29min
NCAAF
deion-sanders
Deion Sanders Offered Colorado Buffaloes Job, Other Schools Also Interested
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 29 2022
NCAAF
hugh freeze
Hugh Freeze Appointed as New Auburn Coach in Deal Worth $6.5 Million Per Year
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 28 2022
NCAAF
bryce young 3
Bryce Young Becomes Only Ever Alabama QB To Throw Over 3,000 Passing Yards in Multiple Seasons
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 28 2022
NCAAF
michigan ohio state
Michigan Win Over Ohio State was Most Watched Regular Season College Football Game Ever on FOX
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 28 2022
NCAAF
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Matt Rhule
Nebraska Announce Matt Rhule as New Head Coach
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 26 2022
NCAAF
CFP National Championship
Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings – Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan & TCU Remain Top Four
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 23 2022
More News
Arrow to top