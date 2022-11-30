Penn State Top-10 Draft Prospect OT Olu Fashanu Elects to Stay at Penn State for Another Year

One of the top offensive line prospects will return to college football next year after turning down the opportunity to play in the NFL for at least one more year. Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu has committed to returning to the program to work on his game and growth instead of opting to turn professional. Commonly known as Olu Fashanu, the 19-year-old left tackle was going as high as the top-ten in mock drafts and was one of the best offensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Fashanu will return to Beaver Stadium and play for the Nitanny Lions for at least one more season.

Top O-Line Talent Returning to Penn State

In a move that appears to be a surprise to many, Penn State Nittany Lions left tackle Olu Fashanu has said he will return to the school for at least another year. Fashanu’s draft stock was rising quickly, although the 19-year-old said he wasn’t aware of it since he doesn’t use social media a lot.

Fashanu was considered one of, if not the best offensive line prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Some recent mock drafts by respected experts had Fashanu as a top-10 pick.

Fashanu’s Statement

“For the last three years, I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to be around a group of extremely hardworking individuals,” Fashanu said via a tweeted statement. “Everyone in this program has pushed me to become a better football player, and more importantly, a better man. Having the opportunity to play in Beaver Stadium in front of the best fans in the world this past year has been great and I will never forget the moments that were created with this team this season.

“Although playing in the NFL is a goal of mine, there is still more that I want to achieve personally and collectively as a program. After several conversations with my parents and coaches, I will be returning to Penn State for the 2023 season. I want to thank my family, teammates and coaches who have helped me get to this point in my life. My work here is far from over and I look forward to getting back to work with my brothers.”

Fashanu added that he would be receiving his degree in supply chain management in the next year. “Penn State is an awesome place to go to school,” he said. “And I can get my education for free.”

The 6’6″, 310 lbs lineman returning means Penn State will return three starters on the line next year.