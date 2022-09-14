College Football Picks

Penn State vs Auburn Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
4 min read
Penn State vs Auburn Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
On Saturday, the No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Penn State vs Auburn Week 3 matchup are below.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Auburn Tigers Predictions and Best Bets

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Auburn Tigers Pick 1: Penn State to Cover

In Week 2, Penn State pounded Ohio 46-10, improving to 2-0 this season. The Nittany Lions scored 10 points in the opening quarter. Plus, quarterback Sean Clifford ended his performance with 213 passing yards and one pass touchdown. He also completed 70.4% of his passes.

Auburn last defeated Penn State on January 1, 2003. Of course, Auburn won 13-9 at the Capital One Bowl. Needless to say, the game was a defensive battle. Nineteen years later, this season’s Penn State vs Auburn matchup will be higher scoring.

The Nittany Lions are 9-0 SU in their last nine games played in September. Not to mention, they’re 13-6 ATS in their past 19 contests. And the team is 12-6 ATS in its previous 18 games. Pick Penn State to cover the spread.

Bet On Penn State -3 at Bovada

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Auburn Tigers Pick 2: Penn State to reach 10 points first

Next, since Penn State scored 10 points in the first quarter against Ohio last Saturday, it’s a solid bet to pick them to reach 10 points first versus Auburn. These teams rarely play one another. That’s an understatement. Though, the Nittany Lions have come out scoring in each of their past two games this season.

During the second quarter of Penn State’s 35-31 win over Purdue in Week 1, the team generated 21 points. Clifford threw four touchdown passes against the Boilermakers.

Last week, San Jose reached 10 points first before Auburn. The Tigers scored a touchdown in the second quarter, but the Spartans put up 10 points before halftime. In other words, take the Nittany Lions for this bet. Place your betting pick for the matchup below.

Bet on Penn State to reach 10 points first -139 at Bovada

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Auburn Tigers Pick 3: Point total will go under 48

Additionally, the point total in this Week 3 matchup is set at 48, per Bovada. Instead of betting the over, think about taking the under. The betting trends support this prediction.

The total has gone under in 10 of Penn State’s past 15 games. To add to that statistic, the total has gone under in 12 of the Nittany Lions’ last 16 road contests.

Moreover, the total has gone under in four of Auburn’s previous five games, and the total has gone under in four of the Tigers’ prior six home contests played on a Saturday.

Concerning the injury report, the Nittany Lions have four players listed as questionable: DE Smith Vilbert, TE Theo Johnson, DE Coziah Izzard, and TE Jerry Cross.

On the other side, the Tigers’ DE Zykeivous Walker is listed as questionable and WR Malcolm Jenkins Jr. was upgraded to probable. Place a bet on the Penn State vs Auburn matchup below.

Bet on point total going under 48 at Bovada

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Auburn Tigers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Penn State Nittany Lions -150 LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For Thursday Night Football
Auburn Tigers +130 LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For Thursday Night Football

 

Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF News Penn State
James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
