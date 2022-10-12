Penn State vs. Michigan – Week 7 College Football Best Bets – Odds, Lines & Picks

There is a massive Saturday in store for college football fans in week seven. Penn State take on Michigan in the first of SIX top 25 matchups when they meet at noon. As part of our College Football Best Bets series, we take a look at the odds and lines while offering our top picks for this huge contest.

#10 Penn State Nittany Lions @ #5 Michigan Wolverines

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/15/2022 12:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/15/2022 12:00 pm EST. Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI.

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI. TV: Live on Fox and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Penn State

+220 -6.5 (+100) Michigan

-260 +6.5 (-120)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 52

-110 Under 52

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Strong defenses to get tested

Michigan host Penn State in a Big Ten battle of the undefeated in this Saturday’s NCAAF showdown. The oddsmakers make Michigan decent odds on favorites and 6.5 point favorites on the spread. The current total points line sits at 52.

The Wolverines come in fresh off the back of big wins against Indiana and Iowa. Allowing only 11.3 points per game this season so far, and with running back Blake Corum smashing up defenses, Michigan are playing Michigan football. However, this matchup against Penn State is their toughest of the season so far.

One simply does not run on this Penn State defense (at least so far). They’re giving up only three yards per carry and are also only allowing about two touchdowns per game. This game sets up to be an interesting affair, so let us take a closer look.

How will this game be decided?

We think that the key to this game is how the Penn State handles Blake Corum (pictured above) and Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Corum has been a beast so far this season. He has 11 touchdowns through six games to go along with 755 yards at 6.2 yards per carry. But this Penn State defense has stopped the run well so far.

We are not sure they hold up so well this week. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will pound Corum into that line all day and they will tire. They have had plenty of success when rushing behind the right hand side of this big offensive line and that is where we think Penn State will be attacked on Saturday.

If the Nittany Lions are successful in stopping Corum, JJ McCarthy is more than capable of picking up the slack. Penn State are ranked 100th out of 131 teams in passing yards allowed per game and wide receiver Ronnie Bell will likely be wide open all day. We believe this Michigan offense is plenty capable of moving the ball regardless of which route they take.

The Michigan defense is also ferocious. They rank inside the top ten in college football in almost every category imaginable, and this Penn State team is in for a rough day on offense. Their best shot at moving the ball is likely through tight end Brenton Strange, but they look to him sparingly. The offensive line is going to struggle to make holes for their running backs and their other matchups on the outside are far from ideal. It really does not set up well for Penn State despite their strong start to the season.

What are the picks?