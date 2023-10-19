Week 8 of college football has arrived and it’s a huge one in the Big Ten. Two 6-0 teams square off when Penn State takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. Something will have to give, but will it be the Nittany Lions leaving Columbus victorious or will Ohio State defend their turf? Here, we take a look at the odds, and offer our best bets and predictions as Penn State and Ohio State go head-to-head.



🏈 Event: Penn State (7) @ Ohio State (3)

Penn State (7) @ Ohio State (3) 🏟️ Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Saturday, October 21st, 2023 ⏰ Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🎲 Odds: Ohio State -4.5 -110 / O/U 45.5

Penn State vs. Ohio State Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook Penn State

+4.5 -110 +160 Over 45.5 -105 Ohio State

-4.5 -110 -180 Under 45.5 -115

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Penn State Offense vs. Ohio State Defense

Penn State Offense Ohio State Defense 44.3 Points Per Game 9.7 426.7 Yards Per Game 263.5 4.6 Yards Per Rush 3.1 6.9 Yards Per Passing Attempt 5.0 0.7 Sacks Per Game 1.7

Ohio State Offense vs. Penn State Defense

Ohio State Offense

Penn State Defense 36.0 Points Per Game 8.0 443.0 Yards Per Game 193.7 4.3 Yards Per Rush 2.3 9.6 Yards Per Passing Attempt 4.7 1.7 Sacks Per Game 4.5

Penn State vs. Ohio State Best Bets & Predictions

Both Penn State and Ohio State come into Saturday’s game knowing how big the implications are for both the winner and the loser. It’s not just Big Ten bragging rights at stake, but the College Football Playoff picture could shift dramatically after the final whistle.

A win for either team would put them in prime position in the Big Ten and likely in a top-four spot in the CFP rankings that they can scrap to hold onto for the remainder of the season.

Ohio State comes in as 4.5-point favorites and that should be no shock. They have won the last six games in this rivalry and are looking good once again this season. But Penn State will be no pushovers, coming into this one with a defense that ranks first in points and yards allowed this season.

The worrying thing for the Buckeyes here is that Penn State could have a slight advantage on the defensive line. This would make it difficult for them to run the ball, and Penn State’s D allowing just 2.3 yards per carry leans into that.

The matchup on the outside is also not ideal for Ohio State, and this game sets up for a fascinating defensive duel.

Penn State QB Drew Allar is criminally underrated but this matchup may not allow him to display his talent.

His receivers are in tough spots and so is the offensive line. This is the kind of game that could come down to a play here or there, and end with a walk-off field goal.

With that said, we are expecting a slug-it-out defensive battle. Our best bet and prediction for this game is under 45.5 at -115 with BetOnline.

