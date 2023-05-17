The second leg of the Triple Crown heads to the Pimlico Race Course for the 148th edition of the Preakness Stakes. The race is set for Saturday, May 20, at 7:01 p.m. ET. One of the horses with odds toward the tail-end of the field is Perform. Below, we look at Perform’s Preakness odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and horse racing stats.
Perform is off to a great start to 2023, with two first-place finishes in three starts. Backed Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey, Perform has the pedigree to win the Preakness.
Can Perform become the first horse since 2013’s Oxbow to win the Preakness with odds of 15-1 or higher?
Perform Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes
The post positions have been set for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes!
— Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 15, 2023
Which horse is favored to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes?
Because of its win at the Kentucky Derby, Mage enters the Pimlico Race Course as the favorite to win the Preakness. BetOnline lists Mage’s odds at +130. Mage will try to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive, a feat not accomplished since 2018’s Justify.
Mage’s top competitors are First Mission (+250), National Treasure (+575), and Blazing Sevens. (+750).
On BetOnline, Perform’s odds are +2000. Despite its longshot odds, history is on Perform’s side thanks to its post position of No. 6, which has produced the most winners in the race’s history with 16.
Check out the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below.
|Preakness Stakes Horses
|Preakness Stakes Odds
|Play
|Mage
|+130
|First Mission
|+250
|National Treasure
|+575
|Blazing Sevens
|+750
|Red Route One
|+1400
|Perform
|+2000
|Coffeewithchris
|+2500
|Chase The Chaos
|+5000
Perform Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
For the 2023 Preakness, Feargal Lynch will ride Perform. The 45-year-old is off to a good 2023 campaign, with three firsts, two seconds, and a third in 13 starts. Lynch will look to break through at Pimlico and win his first Preakness.
McGaughey is one of the sport’s legendary trainers, with 2,287 first-place finishes in 10,978 starts. McGaughey won the Kentucky Derby in 2013 with Orb and Belmont Stakes in 1989 with Easy Goer. He will look to complete his personal Triple Crown and win his first Preakness Stakes.
Perform comes from a good family with Good Magic as its sire. Good Magic also sired Mage, the Derby winner and Preakness favorite.
|Horse
|Perform
|Post Position
|6
|Odds
|+2000
|Jockey
|Feargal Lynch
|Trainer
|Claude R. McGaughey III
|Owner(s)
|Woodford Racing LLC, Lanes End Farm, Phipps Stable, Ken Langone, and Edward J. Hudson Jr.
|Breeder
|Michael Orem & J.B. Lane Orem
|Pedigree
|Good Magic – Jane Says, by Tale of Ekati
|Auction Price
|$230,000
Perform Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
In seven career starts, Perform is 2-1-1, with career earnings of $130,956.
Perform’s two wins came in 2023, including a victory at the Federico Tesio Stakes in April.
Perform is only getting faster, reaching its Top Equibase Speed of 98 at the Tesio.
|Career Record
|7(2-1-1)
|Career Earnings
|$130,956
|Earnings Per Start
|$18,708
|Running Style
|Stalker/Closer
|Equibase Speed Figure
|98
Perform Horse Pedigree
|Good Magic (USA)
2015
|Curlin (USA)
2004
|Smart Strike (CAN)
1992
|Mr. Prospector (USA)
1970
|Classy ‘n Smart (CAN)
1981
|Sherriff’s Deputy (USA)
1994
|Deputy Minister (CAN)
1979
|Barbarika (USA)
1985
|Glinda the Good (USA)
2009
|Hard Spun (USA)
2004
|Danzig (USA)
1977
|Turkish Tryst (USA)
1991
|Magical Flash (USA)
1990
|Miswaki (USA)
1978
|Gils Magic (USA)
1993
|Jane Says (USA)
2012
|Tale of Ekati (USA)
2005
|Tale of the Cat (USA)
1994
|Storm Cat (USA)
1983
|Yarn (USA)
1987
|Silence Beauty (JPN)
1997
|Sunday Silence (USA)
1986
|Maplejinsky (USA)
1985
|Judy B (USA)
2003
|Marquetry (USA)
1987
|Conquistador Cielo (USA)
1979
|Regent’s Walk (CAN)
1981
|Leslie’s Lady (USA)
1996
|Tricky Creek (USA)
1986
|Crystal Lady (CAN)
1990
Perform Past Performances and Results
Perform is off to a great start to 2023 as he enters the Preakness off of back-to-back wins at Tampa Bay and Laurel Park. At Tampa, Perform won by an impressive 2 ¾-lengths in the maiden race. Perform is peaking at the right time, making it an interesting longshot in the Preakness.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|Equibase Speed
|Laurel Park
|4/15/2023
|10
|Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type)
|N/A
|1
|98
|Tampa Bay
|3/11/2023
|2
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|89
|Gulfstream Park
|1/28/2023
|2
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|4
|78
|Churchill Downs
|11/13/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|6
|76
|Keeneland
|10/9/2022
|7
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|3
|78
|Saratoga
|8/6/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|4
|64
|Belmont Park
|7/3/2022
|1
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|2
|76
