The second leg of the Triple Crown heads to the Pimlico Race Course for the 148th edition of the Preakness Stakes. The race is set for Saturday, May 20, at 7:01 p.m. ET. One of the horses with odds toward the tail-end of the field is Perform. Below, we look at Perform’s Preakness odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and horse racing stats.

Perform is off to a great start to 2023, with two first-place finishes in three starts. Backed Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey, Perform has the pedigree to win the Preakness.

Can Perform become the first horse since 2013’s Oxbow to win the Preakness with odds of 15-1 or higher?

Perform Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes

Which horse is favored to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

Because of its win at the Kentucky Derby, Mage enters the Pimlico Race Course as the favorite to win the Preakness. BetOnline lists Mage’s odds at +130. Mage will try to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive, a feat not accomplished since 2018’s Justify.

Mage’s top competitors are First Mission (+250), National Treasure (+575), and Blazing Sevens. (+750).

On BetOnline, Perform’s odds are +2000. Despite its longshot odds, history is on Perform’s side thanks to its post position of No. 6, which has produced the most winners in the race’s history with 16.

Check out the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below.

Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play Mage +130 First Mission +250 National Treasure +575 Blazing Sevens +750 Red Route One +1400 Perform +2000 Coffeewithchris +2500 Chase The Chaos +5000

Perform Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

For the 2023 Preakness, Feargal Lynch will ride Perform. The 45-year-old is off to a good 2023 campaign, with three firsts, two seconds, and a third in 13 starts. Lynch will look to break through at Pimlico and win his first Preakness.

McGaughey is one of the sport’s legendary trainers, with 2,287 first-place finishes in 10,978 starts. McGaughey won the Kentucky Derby in 2013 with Orb and Belmont Stakes in 1989 with Easy Goer. He will look to complete his personal Triple Crown and win his first Preakness Stakes.

Perform comes from a good family with Good Magic as its sire. Good Magic also sired Mage, the Derby winner and Preakness favorite.

Horse Perform Post Position 6 Odds +2000 Jockey Feargal Lynch Trainer Claude R. McGaughey III Owner(s) Woodford Racing LLC, Lanes End Farm, Phipps Stable, Ken Langone, and Edward J. Hudson Jr. Breeder Michael Orem & J.B. Lane Orem Pedigree Good Magic – Jane Says, by Tale of Ekati Auction Price $230,000

Perform Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

In seven career starts, Perform is 2-1-1, with career earnings of $130,956.

Perform’s two wins came in 2023, including a victory at the Federico Tesio Stakes in April.

Perform is only getting faster, reaching its Top Equibase Speed of 98 at the Tesio.

Career Record 7(2-1-1) Career Earnings $130,956 Earnings Per Start $18,708 Running Style Stalker/Closer Equibase Speed Figure 98

Perform Horse Pedigree

Good Magic (USA) 2015 Curlin (USA) 2004 Smart Strike (CAN) 1992 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Classy ‘n Smart (CAN) 1981 Sherriff’s Deputy (USA) 1994 Deputy Minister (CAN) 1979 Barbarika (USA) 1985 Glinda the Good (USA) 2009 Hard Spun (USA) 2004 Danzig (USA) 1977 Turkish Tryst (USA) 1991 Magical Flash (USA) 1990 Miswaki (USA) 1978 Gils Magic (USA) 1993 Jane Says (USA) 2012 Tale of Ekati (USA) 2005 Tale of the Cat (USA) 1994 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Yarn (USA) 1987 Silence Beauty (JPN) 1997 Sunday Silence (USA) 1986 Maplejinsky (USA) 1985 Judy B (USA) 2003 Marquetry (USA) 1987 Conquistador Cielo (USA) 1979 Regent’s Walk (CAN) 1981 Leslie’s Lady (USA) 1996 Tricky Creek (USA) 1986 Crystal Lady (CAN) 1990

Perform Past Performances and Results

Perform is off to a great start to 2023 as he enters the Preakness off of back-to-back wins at Tampa Bay and Laurel Park. At Tampa, Perform won by an impressive 2 ¾-lengths in the maiden race. Perform is peaking at the right time, making it an interesting longshot in the Preakness.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Equibase Speed Laurel Park 4/15/2023 10 Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type) N/A 1 98 Tampa Bay 3/11/2023 2 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 89 Gulfstream Park 1/28/2023 2 Maiden Special Weight N/A 4 78 Churchill Downs 11/13/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 6 76 Keeneland 10/9/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight N/A 3 78 Saratoga 8/6/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 4 64 Belmont Park 7/3/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 76

