Though the 2023 NFL season has not officially kicked off, it is the time of year for the league to book its halftime entertainment for Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl 58 is scheduled for February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor Swift reportedly was asked and declined the invitation to perform.

It could be a matter of logistics for her as her Eras Tour will be in full swing overseas next year, and she is scheduled to perform in Tokyo, Japan on February 10.

Rumored to be on the NFL’s current shortlist are Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, and Harry Styles.

The *rumors* are that Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles have had talks with the NFL about doing the Super Bowl halftime show, via @thepophive and @ThePopTingzhttps://t.co/YLSDgJ3mPA pic.twitter.com/LCzXMb4ZkV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 17, 2023

Harry Styles singing Matilda live is so angelic, eating up the studio version pic.twitter.com/8JnqRt1juq — N🐍 (@severushes) August 17, 2023

Untold stories. Brand-new interviews. Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) is coming to ABC Thursday at 10/9c. Listen to @mileycyrus‘s new single, “Used To Be Young” on August 25th. pic.twitter.com/N6OVClB4Qg — ABC (@ABCNetwork) August 19, 2023

Rihanna was a solo performer in Super Bowl 57 so it is not yet clear if these artists are being approached individually, or if it would be a group performance similar to Super Bowls in previous years.

Another change for the 2024 Super Bowl; Pepsi will not be the sponsor.

Pepsi sponsored the event for the past decade, but Coca-Cola will reportedly be taking over in Super Bowl 58.

