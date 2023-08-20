NFL News and Rumors

Performers On The NFL’s Shortlist For Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show

Wendi Oliveros
Though the 2023 NFL season has not officially kicked off, it is the time of year for the league to book its halftime entertainment for Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl 58 is scheduled for February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor Swift reportedly was asked and declined the invitation to perform.

It could be a matter of logistics for her as her Eras Tour will be in full swing overseas next year, and she is scheduled to perform in Tokyo, Japan on February 10.

Rumored to be on the NFL’s current shortlist are Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, and Harry Styles.

Rihanna was a solo performer in Super Bowl 57 so it is not yet clear if these artists are being approached individually, or if it would be a group performance similar to Super Bowls in previous years.

Another change for the 2024 Super Bowl; Pepsi will not be the sponsor.

Pepsi sponsored the event for the past decade, but Coca-Cola will reportedly be taking over in Super Bowl 58.

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
