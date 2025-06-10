Major League Baseball announced its players of the week on Monday for the week from June 2-8, 2025. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida was named the National League Player of the Week, and Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino of Richmond, Virginia was named the American League Player of the Week.

Pete Alonso

Alonso batted .400 with five home runs and 15 runs batted in. During seven games, 30 at bats, and 35 plate appearances, Alonso scored nine runs and had 12 hits, two doubles, three walks, 29 total bases, an on base percentage of .486, and a slugging percentage of .987.

Twice Alonso had two home runs in a game over the last week. He accomplished the feat in a 6-1 Mets win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 4, and in a 13-8 Mets win over the Colorado Rockies on June 8.

Alonso currently leads the Major Leagues in runs batted in with 61. He has four more runs batted in than Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers of Sanchez, Dominican Republic, who is second on the list and leads the American League with 57 runs batted in.

Vinnie Pasquantino

Pasquantino batted .500 with two home runs and seven runs batted in. During six games, 26 at bats, and 28 plate appearances, Pasquantino scored four runs, and had 13 hits, one double, one walk, 20 total bases, an on base percentage of .536, and a slugging percentage of .769.

Pasquantino recorded a hit in all six of the Royals games. His double came in a 10-7 Royals win over the St. Louis Cardinals on June 3.

Teams in Playoff Contention

The Mets lead the National League East with a record of 42 wins and 24 losses. They lead the Philadelphia Phillies by four games. The Royals are at 34 wins and 32 losses. They trail the Minnesota Twins by a game and a half for the final wildcard spot in the American League.