Super Bowl weekend is finally upon us and the two best teams in the NFL do battle as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco is picking Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to take out the Eagles and win yet another Super Bowl ring.
Prisco is yet another analyst that is taking the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Like many other analysts, it’s the experience of the Chiefs that he thinks will be the deciding factor here.
Pete Prisco Super Bowl LVII Prediction:
- Kansas City Chiefs +1.5
- Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline +105
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Exact Score: KC 33 PHI 30 (+8000)
Pete Prisco Super Bowl 2023 Picks and Predictions
Like many others who are leaning towards the Kansas City Chiefs, they expect the play of Patrick Mahomes will ultimately be the difference maker in this Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pete Prisco Picks Chiefs +105
Pete Prisco Predicts Chiefs to Cover +1 Spread
Prisco expects there to be a ton of offense from both teams with defense to be scarce throughout this Super Bowl event. He is predicting a final score of 33-30 for the Chiefs to capture yet another Super Bowl ring.
Since both defenses will be giving up points in the plentiful, it’s going to come down to who makes the big plays when it truly means it and Prisco believes Mahomes will be that guy as he always has been.