A petition calling for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones to be stripped of his title has now reached more than 21,000 signatures.

Thousands of disgruntled fans have lost patience with Jones, and are now calling for him to vacate the belt.

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has held the heavyweight title for more than 800 days. But he has not fought since November 2024, and there is currently no indication of when his next fight may be.

Many are desperate to see Jones fight interim champion Tom Aspinall in a bout that would unify the heavyweight titles.

But earlier this week, Jones hinted at his potential retirement when a video appeared on social media of him saying, “I’m done” when asked about his return to the octagon.

And Aspinall has also accepted he is powerless to force Jones to take the fight.

He said: “Me personally, I can’t do anything. I think it’s just down to money, on his side.

“I will fight whenever, wherever he wants, but it’s down to money, I think.

But while many are losing patience while Tom Aspinall waits for Jon Jones, fans have taken matters into their own hands.

Jon Jones Petition Reaches More Than 21,000 Signatures

Started on May 14, a Change.org petition has called on the UFC to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title due to his inactivity and refusal to fight Tom Aspinall.

At the time of writing, it has now amassed more than 21,000 signatures, and the numbers continue to grow.

The petition reads: “Jon Jones is now the longest reigning champion in UFC heavyweight history and has only fought two times in that period.

“There is a clear interim champion, Tom Aspinall, who has defended his interim championship belt.

“Aspinall is ready to fight Jones. Jones refuses to fight him. Therefore, we as fans must let Dana White know: It is time to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title. He clearly has no intentions of fighting anytime soon.”

While Jones in not actually yet the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history, he is closing in on Cain Velasquez’s 896-day record, and will surpass it in August this year.

How Old Is Jon Jones?

Although not explicitly stated, age is likely a factor in why Jon Jones has been reluctant to fight Tom Aspinall.

At 37 years of age, Jones is older than the majority of top-level fighters.

He would likely argue that his age is just a number, but Tom Aspinall believes it is a big reason for Jones’ refusal to agree a fight unless offered a payout too big to refuse.

Aspinall said: “It’s down to money, I think.

“When you put him in with a guy of my size who has those credentials, at this stage in his career, I think Jon is a smart guy and he realises that he wants to be compensated financially for it.

Jon Jones Vs Tom Aspinall Feud Continues Online

Despite the frustration of UFC fans, Jon Jones has shown little interest in bowing to the pressure to face Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall’s callouts have sparked a war of words with Jon Jones, but there are no signs of a fight materialising.

In response to Aspinall saying he “doesn’t care about fighting Jones” and “just wants to be heavyweight champion”, Jones had a brutal response.

He told Aspinall to “Shut your mouth and do as you’re told” via instagram.

🚨 Jon Jones responds to Tom Aspinall saying that he “doesn’t care about fighting Jon Jones and just wants to be undisputed champion” “Shut your mouth and do as you’re told. 😂” via @VerdictMMA IG pic.twitter.com/wpuFp1DhXL — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) May 23, 2025

Earlier this week, Jones clapped back at fans calling for him to be stripped of the title.

“Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like [being stripped of the title]?” he said.

“This, this attitude, right here is making me a very wealthy man. This desperation [from fans] is incredibly lucrative, so thank you. Keep it coming.”