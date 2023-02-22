NFL News and Rumors

Peyton Hillis Thanks Fans For Prayers After January Swimming Accident

Former NFL Running Back Peyton Hillis Is In ICU Following Swimming Accident

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis issued his first public statement since the swimming accident that nearly cost him his life in January.

On January 6, 2023, Peyton Hillis went into the water in Pensacola, Florida to save his kids from drowning in the rip currents.

He got the kids out safely and without harm, but he was not as fortunate.

Hillis was airlifted to a local hospital and was in critical condition for weeks.

Besides coughing up sand, he reportedly was dealing with lung and kidney issues.

He is now home from the hospital and issued his first public statement since the accident.

What Peyton Hillis Said

In addition to thanking everyone for their love and prayers, Hillis thanked his family and the hospital staff in Pensacola that cared for him.

Hillis has not done any interviews since the accident saying he’d “like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us.”

Calling himself a “lucky and blessed man,” he anticipates making a 100% recovery.

Hillis is not only a walking miracle, but he is also a hero for putting his life on the line to rescue his children.

Hillis Took One Picture With A Famous Friend In The Hospital 

When Emmitt Smith came to visit Hillis in the hospital on January 20, the two took a picture that Smith posted on his social media accounts.

Hillis looked very good considering everything he had been through.

Hillis’s NFL Career

Though he played for seven years for multiple teams including the Denver Broncos who drafted him in the 7th round of the 2008 NFL Draft, his 2010 season with the Cleveland Browns was his best by far.

He rushed for 1,177 yards and 11 of his 23 career touchdowns during that season.

That success got him enough fan votes to land the Madden 12 cover.

He remains the only Cleveland Brown to ever be on the game’s cover.

Hillis spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons with the Browns before going to Kansas City in 2012 and the New York Giants in 2013 and 2014.

The NFL world is elated to hear from Hillis that a complete recovery is imminent.

