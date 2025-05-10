American Peyton Stearns, 23, had a fantastic Saturday at the 2025 Italian Open.

Stearns opened the day by defeating 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys. It was a roller-coaster match, with each set setting a different tone. The final set was very competitive and boiled down to a tiebreaker to determine the winner.

Starting out this Sweet Saturday with a top 🔟 win by Peyton Stearns 🆚 Madison Keys in Rome! #HookEm 🤘🎾 | #LonghornLegend | 📹 @WTA pic.twitter.com/kdeAEv3xGY — Texas Women’s Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 10, 2025

After that, Stearns went out and played doubles with partner Daria Kasatkina. The duo has not played together before, and they won in straight sets.

It is difficult to win one match per day at a WTA 1000-level tournament, and Stearns did it twice.

She will not have time to rest on her laurels. Her Italian Open is off to a fast start, just as her WTA career has been. Stearns was an NCAA Champion at Texas before turning pro and joining the WTA Tour in June 2022. She has one career WTA singles title and is still looking for her first WTA doubles title.

Peyton Stearns vs. Naomi Osaka, Round of 16

That’s right, tennis fans, we are getting a first-ever matchup between Stearns and Naomi Osaka. Stearns has a power game and steely nerves, so this should be a good one.

The match is scheduled for Monday, where Stearns is expected to pull double duty again.

Stearns and Kasatkina Take On Top-Seeded Team

Peyton Stearns and Daria Kasatkina will also play on Monday. This will be a tough test against the top-seeded and highly experienced team of Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski.

It’s been a while since we saw a player win in both singles and doubles in the same tournament. Jasmine Paolini has come close.

There is a lot of tennis yet to be played in Rome, but Peyton Stearns has got to be happy with how she finished the first week of action.

