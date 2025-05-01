PFL

PFL 2025 World Tournament Weigh-In Results: All Light Heavyweights and Heavyweights Ready

Garett Kerman
pfl 4 weigh ins (1)

The Professional Fighters League’s 2025 World Tournament continues its electrifying first round Thursday night at Universal Studios Florida, and following Wednesday’s official weigh-ins, every athlete is cleared to compete. The spotlight falls on the Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight divisions, where former champions and surging contenders will battle for a coveted spot in the semifinals.

Main Event: Champion vs. Champion

The main event features a high-stakes collision between two decorated veterans: 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight World Champion Rob Wilkinson (19-3-0, 1 NC) and former Bellator World Champion Phil Davis (24-7-0, 1 NC). Both men tipped the scales at 206 pounds, signaling a level playing field for this anticipated clash. Wilkinson, looking to reclaim his PFL dominance after a turbulent 2024, faces Davis in his PFL debut, a matchup that promises world-class grappling and tactical warfare.

Co-Main Event: Heavyweight Powerhouses Collide

In the co-main slot, former Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky (236.8 lbs) returns to action against the surging Sergey Bilostenniy (240.8 lbs). Both men made weight without issue, setting up a pivotal quarterfinal bout that could shake up the heavyweight tournament landscape. Moldavsky, a protégé of Fedor Emelianenko, brings a wealth of experience, while Bilostenniy looks to make a statement on the big stage.

Main Card Rundown: Former Champions and Rising Stars

The main card, airing live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 10:00 pm ET, is stacked with talent:

  • Light Heavyweight: Phil Davis (206 lbs) vs. Rob Wilkinson (206 lbs)

  • Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky (236.8 lbs) vs. Sergey Bilostenniy (240.8 lbs)

  • Light Heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Jr (205.6 lbs) vs. Karl Moore (205.8 lbs)

  • Light Heavyweight: Karl Albrektsson (204.8 lbs) vs. Simeon Powell (206 lbs)

Antonio Carlos Jr, the 2021 PFL Light Heavyweight World Champion, faces former Bellator title challenger Karl Moore in a classic Brazil vs. Ireland showdown. Meanwhile, Sweden’s Karl Albrektsson and England’s Simeon Powell round out the main card with a compelling stylistic matchup.

Early Card: Heavyweight Depth on Display

The early card, beginning at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN+ and DAZN, showcases the tournament’s heavyweight depth:

  • Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov (264.2 lbs) vs. Tim Johnson (264.6 lbs)

  • Heavyweight: Oleg Popov (249.2 lbs) vs. Karl Williams (259 lbs)

  • Light Heavyweight: Sullivan Cauley (205.6 lbs) vs. Marcelo Nunes (205.6 lbs)

  • Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento (256.6 lbs) vs. Abraham Bably (248.4 lbs)

  • Light Heavyweight Alternate: Alex Polizzi (204.2 lbs) vs. Rafael Xavier (205.2 lbs)

All 18 fighters hit their contracted marks, ensuring a full slate of quarterfinal action and alternate bouts. The stakes are clear: win and advance, with a shot at the PFL’s $500,000 prize and a place in MMA history.

PFL
