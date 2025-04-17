PFL 3 Odds, Predictions, & Best Prop Bets

The Professional Fighters League returns this Friday, April 18, with PFL 3 live from Universal Studios Florida, and the stakes couldn’t be higher as the single-elimination World Tournament format heats up in the lightweight and middleweight divisions. The main event features a finals-worthy clash: 2023 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Impa Kasanganay drops to middleweight to face elite striker and former Bellator title challenger Fabian Edwards. Both men are tournament favorites, and the winner will gain huge momentum heading into the semifinals.

The co-main event sees reigning lightweight champion Gadzhi Rabadanov, riding a 10-fight win streak, take on UFC veteran Marc Diakiese. Rabadanov’s suffocating grappling meets Diakiese’s dynamic striking in a true test of styles. Also on the main card, 2022 PFL welterweight champ Sadibou Sy brings his unique striking arsenal against undefeated powerhouse Dalton Rosta, while submission ace Mads Burnell meets the dangerous Jay-Jay Wilson in a lightweight bout with dark horse implications.

Fan-favorite Clay Collard, known for his relentless pace, faces flashy Brit Alfie Davis in what promises to be a stand-up war. With $500,000 and a shot at PFL gold on the line, every fight is must-see as contenders battle for survival and supremacy in the tournament’s opening round.

PFL 3 Predictions & Best Bets

Mads Burnell (+160) vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Josh Silveira (-238) vs. Mike Shipman

Clay Collard’s relentless pressure and high-volume boxing make him a nightmare matchup for Alfie Davis in their PFL World Tournament opener. Collard’s evolution as a striker is evident—he now lands with both accuracy and power, overwhelming elite opponents with nonstop combinations and calculated angles. Against a technical striker like Davis, Collard’s ability to dictate pace and absorb damage gives him the edge. Davis is dangerous in close with elbows, but Collard’s experience in both MMA and professional boxing, plus his proven toughness, should allow him to weather early storms and outwork Davis over three rounds for a clear victory.

Mads Burnell is primed to defeat Jay Jay Wilson this Friday due to his elite grappling, relentless pressure, and recent momentum. Burnell, a former Cage Warriors champion and European BJJ gold medalist, excels at controlling the pace and dictating where the fight takes place. In his last two bouts, he secured seven takedowns on nine attempts, showcasing his ability to dominate on the mat. Wilson, while dangerous and athletic, has struggled against strong grapplers. If Burnell imposes his suffocating top game and mixes in effective clinch work, he can neutralize Wilson’s offense and grind out a decision or late submission win.

Josh Silveira is poised to defeat Mike Shipman this Friday in the PFL World Tournament thanks to his elite wrestling, jiu-jitsu pedigree, and renewed energy at middleweight. Silveira, a two-division LFA champion and American Top Team standout, has sharpened his striking and built a reputation for relentless pressure and adaptability against top-tier opponents. Dropping to 185 pounds has reinvigorated his career, making him faster and more disciplined. While Shipman enters with knockout momentum, Silveira’s superior grappling, tactical mindset, and ability to control the fight’s pace should allow him to neutralize Shipman’s power and secure a clear victory.