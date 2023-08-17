UFC News and Rumors

PFL Playoffs Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
nathan kelly

The PFL Playoffs feature a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Renan Ferreira vs Maurice Greene. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Friday night’s festivities.

The PFL heads to New York City, NY for a great fight card at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. In the main event, we have a heavyweight clash between two of the best in the division between Renan Ferreira and Maurice Greene. Both fighters will be looking to get their first crack at fighting for $1 Million as they make their first-ever PFL championship appearance with a win.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for the PFL Playoffs.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for PFL Playoffs

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

How to Watch PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene

  • 🥊 PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene
  • 📅 Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 9:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden | New York City, New York
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
  • 📊 PFL Stats: Ferreira 10-3 | Greene 11-8
  • 🎲 PFL Odds: Ferreira (-525) | Greene (+385)

PFL Playoffs Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be lopsided in favor of Renan Ferreira based on his track record and what he’s accomplished in the PFL smart cage. That doesn’t make this fight an easy one for Ferreira as Ward was a former UFC heavyweight contender and is sneaky good on the feet and on the mat.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for the PFL Playoffs below:

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play
Renan Ferreira -525 BetOnline logo
Maurice Greene +385 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play
Larissa Pacheco -1400 BetOnline logo
Olena Kolesnyk +800 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play
Denis Goltsov -550 BetOnline logo
Jordan Heiderman +400 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play
Marina Mokhnatkina -450 BetOnline logo
Amber Leibrock +350 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play
Nathan Kelly -270 BetOnline logo
Damion Nelson +230 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play
Chris Mixon -200 BetOnline logo
Eddy George +170 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play
Santoshi Ishii -112 BetOnline logo
Danilo Marquez -108 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play
Kaytlin Neil -190 BetOnline logo
Maira Mazar +165 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play
Daiqwon Buckley -125 BetOnline logo
Louie Sutherland +105 BetOnline logo

PFL Playoffs Best Bets & Predictions

Nathan Kelly (-270)

Nathan Kelly has a record of 7-2, with a 2-0 record in the PFL. In contrast, Damion Nelson has a record of 4-3 and has yet to compete in the PFL. Also, Nathan Kelly is currently on a seven-fight winning streak and looks like one of the top prospects coming into the new season of the PFL in 2024.

Nathan Kelly is known for his well-rounded skillset with his six finishes split evenly between knockouts and submissions. Nelson is much less of a finisher than his counterpart as he just has one knockout in his four wins. Kelly just looks to be a bit better everywhere than Damion Nelson and as long as he doesn’t slip on a banana peel, he should get the job and look the part which is what the PFL is hoping for.

Bet on Nathan Kelly (-270)

Kaytlin Neal (-190)

Kaytlin Neal is a former The Ultimate Fighter contestant who’s now looking to make a name for herself in the PFL newly minted flyweight division that they will be rolling out in the next PFL season. She is coming off three consecutive wins and most recently winning her PFL Challenger Series fight to win a shot on the PFL roster.

She gets to take on fellow women’s flyweight fighter Maira Mazar who has lost back-to-back fights with only two wins in her last six fights. Mazar has fought some great competition during her time on the regional scene but there is not one notable win on her resume. Neal is someone that is on the rise at this point in her career and really like she is putting everything together meanwhile, Mazar just looks like she’s outmatched much like she will be in this fight. Neal will do what she does best and just control where this fight takes place just being the busier fighter to keep her winning streak going.

Bet on Kaytlin Neal (-190) 

Chris Mixan (-200)

Chris Mixan is one of the lightweight prospects fighting out of Florida with a perfect 5-0 record. He is big for the division at 6’1″ and is coming down from fighting in the welterweight division to take on the smaller Eddy George.

Mixan has been impressive lately as he just knocked out his last opponent in 13 seconds in the very first round. The power that he possesses on the feet makes him a threat anytime that the fight stays standing. Being as George is a grappler by trade he will need to get this fight to the mat or he may be severely outmatched here. Ultimately, as long as Mixan is able to sprawl and brawl he gets his sixth win of his career.

Bet on Chris Mixan (-200)

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Sean O'Malley UFC 280

Sean O’Malley Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  17h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 28/22
Aljamain Sterling Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  23h
UFC News and Rumors
contender series logo
Contender Series Week 2 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 15 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 292
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Fight Card, Date, and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 14 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 292
UFC 292 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Aljamain Sterling To Earn $542k In Payout For Bantamweight Title Fight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 14 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Brand Agencies Predict Twitter Name Change To Cost Elon Musk $20 Billion In Value
Elon Musk Says UFC Won’t Manage Mark Zuckerberg Fight: Conor McGregor and Jake Paul React
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 11 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc vegas 78
UFC Vegas 78 Weigh-In Results: Two Fighters Egregiously Miss Weight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top