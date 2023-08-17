PFL Playoffs Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

The PFL Playoffs feature a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Renan Ferreira vs Maurice Greene. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Friday night’s festivities.

The PFL heads to New York City, NY for a great fight card at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. In the main event, we have a heavyweight clash between two of the best in the division between Renan Ferreira and Maurice Greene. Both fighters will be looking to get their first crack at fighting for $1 Million as they make their first-ever PFL championship appearance with a win.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for the PFL Playoffs.

How to Watch PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene

🥊 PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene

Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene 📅 Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 🕙 Time: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden | New York City, New York

The Theater at Madison Square Garden | New York City, New York 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 PFL Stats: Ferreira 10-3 | Greene 11-8

Ferreira 10-3 | Greene 11-8 🎲 PFL Odds: Ferreira (-525) | Greene (+385)

PFL Playoffs Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be lopsided in favor of Renan Ferreira based on his track record and what he’s accomplished in the PFL smart cage. That doesn’t make this fight an easy one for Ferreira as Ward was a former UFC heavyweight contender and is sneaky good on the feet and on the mat.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for the PFL Playoffs below:

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play Renan Ferreira -525 Maurice Greene +385

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play Larissa Pacheco -1400 Olena Kolesnyk +800

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play Denis Goltsov -550 Jordan Heiderman +400

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play Marina Mokhnatkina -450 Amber Leibrock +350

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play Nathan Kelly -270 Damion Nelson +230

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play Chris Mixon -200 Eddy George +170

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play Santoshi Ishii -112 Danilo Marquez -108

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play Kaytlin Neil -190 Maira Mazar +165

Fighter PFL Playoff Odds Play Daiqwon Buckley -125 Louie Sutherland +105

PFL Playoffs Best Bets & Predictions

Nathan Kelly (-270)

Nathan Kelly has a record of 7-2, with a 2-0 record in the PFL. In contrast, Damion Nelson has a record of 4-3 and has yet to compete in the PFL. Also, Nathan Kelly is currently on a seven-fight winning streak and looks like one of the top prospects coming into the new season of the PFL in 2024.

Nathan Kelly is known for his well-rounded skillset with his six finishes split evenly between knockouts and submissions. Nelson is much less of a finisher than his counterpart as he just has one knockout in his four wins. Kelly just looks to be a bit better everywhere than Damion Nelson and as long as he doesn’t slip on a banana peel, he should get the job and look the part which is what the PFL is hoping for.

Bet on Nathan Kelly (-270)

Kaytlin Neal (-190)

Kaytlin Neal is a former The Ultimate Fighter contestant who’s now looking to make a name for herself in the PFL newly minted flyweight division that they will be rolling out in the next PFL season. She is coming off three consecutive wins and most recently winning her PFL Challenger Series fight to win a shot on the PFL roster.

She gets to take on fellow women’s flyweight fighter Maira Mazar who has lost back-to-back fights with only two wins in her last six fights. Mazar has fought some great competition during her time on the regional scene but there is not one notable win on her resume. Neal is someone that is on the rise at this point in her career and really like she is putting everything together meanwhile, Mazar just looks like she’s outmatched much like she will be in this fight. Neal will do what she does best and just control where this fight takes place just being the busier fighter to keep her winning streak going.