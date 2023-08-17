PFL Playoffs Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

The PFL Playoffs feature a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Renan Ferreira vs Maurice Greene. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Friday night’s festivities.
The PFL heads to New York City, NY for a great fight card at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. In the main event, we have a heavyweight clash between two of the best in the division between Renan Ferreira and Maurice Greene. Both fighters will be looking to get their first crack at fighting for $1 Million as they make their first-ever PFL championship appearance with a win.
The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for the PFL Playoffs.
How to Watch PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene
- 🥊 PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene
- 📅 Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 9:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden | New York City, New York
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 📊 PFL Stats: Ferreira 10-3 | Greene 11-8
- 🎲 PFL Odds: Ferreira (-525) | Greene (+385)
PFL Playoffs Odds
The oddsmakers expect this fight to be lopsided in favor of Renan Ferreira based on his track record and what he’s accomplished in the PFL smart cage. That doesn’t make this fight an easy one for Ferreira as Ward was a former UFC heavyweight contender and is sneaky good on the feet and on the mat.
Let’s check out the complete list of odds for the PFL Playoffs below:
|Fighter
|PFL Playoff Odds
|Play
|Renan Ferreira
|-525
|Maurice Greene
|+385
|Fighter
|PFL Playoff Odds
|Play
|Larissa Pacheco
|-1400
|Olena Kolesnyk
|+800
|Fighter
|PFL Playoff Odds
|Play
|Denis Goltsov
|-550
|Jordan Heiderman
|+400
|Fighter
|PFL Playoff Odds
|Play
|Marina Mokhnatkina
|-450
|Amber Leibrock
|+350
|Fighter
|PFL Playoff Odds
|Play
|Nathan Kelly
|-270
|Damion Nelson
|+230
|Fighter
|PFL Playoff Odds
|Play
|Chris Mixon
|-200
|Eddy George
|+170
|Fighter
|PFL Playoff Odds
|Play
|Santoshi Ishii
|-112
|Danilo Marquez
|-108
|Fighter
|PFL Playoff Odds
|Play
|Kaytlin Neil
|-190
|Maira Mazar
|+165
|Fighter
|PFL Playoff Odds
|Play
|Daiqwon Buckley
|-125
|Louie Sutherland
|+105
PFL Playoffs Best Bets & Predictions
Nathan Kelly (-270)
Nathan Kelly has a record of 7-2, with a 2-0 record in the PFL. In contrast, Damion Nelson has a record of 4-3 and has yet to compete in the PFL. Also, Nathan Kelly is currently on a seven-fight winning streak and looks like one of the top prospects coming into the new season of the PFL in 2024.
Nathan Kelly is known for his well-rounded skillset with his six finishes split evenly between knockouts and submissions. Nelson is much less of a finisher than his counterpart as he just has one knockout in his four wins. Kelly just looks to be a bit better everywhere than Damion Nelson and as long as he doesn’t slip on a banana peel, he should get the job and look the part which is what the PFL is hoping for.
Kaytlin Neal (-190)
Kaytlin Neal is a former The Ultimate Fighter contestant who’s now looking to make a name for herself in the PFL newly minted flyweight division that they will be rolling out in the next PFL season. She is coming off three consecutive wins and most recently winning her PFL Challenger Series fight to win a shot on the PFL roster.
She gets to take on fellow women’s flyweight fighter Maira Mazar who has lost back-to-back fights with only two wins in her last six fights. Mazar has fought some great competition during her time on the regional scene but there is not one notable win on her resume. Neal is someone that is on the rise at this point in her career and really like she is putting everything together meanwhile, Mazar just looks like she’s outmatched much like she will be in this fight. Neal will do what she does best and just control where this fight takes place just being the busier fighter to keep her winning streak going.
Chris Mixan is one of the lightweight prospects fighting out of Florida with a perfect 5-0 record. He is big for the division at 6'1″ and is coming down from fighting in the welterweight division to take on the smaller Eddy George. Mixan has been impressive lately as he just knocked out his last opponent in 13 seconds in the very first round. The power that he possesses on the feet makes him a threat anytime that the fight stays standing. Being as George is a grappler by trade he will need to get this fight to the mat or he may be severely outmatched here. Ultimately, as long as Mixan is able to sprawl and brawl he gets his sixth win of his career.

Chris Mixan (-200)
Chris Mixan (-200)
Chris Mixan is one of the lightweight prospects fighting out of Florida with a perfect 5-0 record. He is big for the division at 6’1″ and is coming down from fighting in the welterweight division to take on the smaller Eddy George.
Mixan has been impressive lately as he just knocked out his last opponent in 13 seconds in the very first round. The power that he possesses on the feet makes him a threat anytime that the fight stays standing. Being as George is a grappler by trade he will need to get this fight to the mat or he may be severely outmatched here. Ultimately, as long as Mixan is able to sprawl and brawl he gets his sixth win of his career.