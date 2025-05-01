PFL’s Taila Santos Suspended Six Months for Failed Drug Test

On April 30, 2025, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced that Professional Fighters League women’s flyweight contender Taila Santos has been handed a six-month suspension after testing positive for multiple banned substances in an out-of-competition sample collected on March 21. The substances detected were oxandrolone and its metabolites, as well as clenbuterol, both classified as anabolic agents and strictly prohibited at all times under the PFL’s anti-doping policy.

Former #UFC title challenger, now PFL fighter Taila Santos accepted a six-month suspension from USADA after failing a drug test for multiple banned substances. pic.twitter.com/yZdYHYEQZU — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 30, 2025

Santos’ suspension is retroactive to the date of her positive test, meaning she will be eligible to return to competition on September 21, 2025. The failed test explains her sudden withdrawal from her scheduled April 11 tournament bout against Juliana Velasquez, a move that was initially shrouded in mystery.

What Are Oxandrolone and Clenbuterol?

Both oxandrolone and clenbuterol are notorious in the world of performance-enhancing drugs. Oxandrolone is an anabolic steroid often used to promote muscle growth and recovery, while clenbuterol is a bronchodilator with anabolic and fat-burning properties. The presence of these substances in an athlete’s system is considered a serious violation, carrying significant consequences for both the fighter and the promotion.

From UFC Contender to PFL Standout

Taila Santos, 31, made her name in the UFC, where she nearly dethroned flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko in a razor-thin split decision in June 2022. After going 4-3 in the UFC, Santos joined the PFL in 2024 and quickly established herself as a top contender. She defeated Ilara Joanne, Jena Bishop, and Liz Carmouche to reach the 2024 PFL women’s flyweight final, where she suffered a TKO loss to Dakota Ditcheva.

Santos was poised for another run in the 2025 PFL World Tournament before her abrupt removal. Her suspension not only sidelines her during a critical period in her career but also eliminates her chance at the PFL’s $500,000 prize this season.

The PFL’s partnership with USADA, initiated in July 2023, is part of a broader effort to clean up the sport and ensure a level playing field. The league’s anti-doping program features year-round, no-notice testing and strict enforcement, modeled after the UFC’s own system. Santos’ case is the latest in a string of high-profile suspensions, highlighting the league’s zero-tolerance stance on performance-enhancing drugs.

What’s Next for Santos?

Santos’ six-month suspension is standard for a first-time offense under the PFL’s anti-doping policy. She will be eligible to return in September, but the road back to title contention will be steep. At 31, Santos still has time to rebuild her reputation and career, but the stigma of a failed drug test lingers long in MMA circles.

Her absence also shakes up the PFL women’s flyweight division, with Ekaterina Shakalova stepping in as her replacement for the tournament. For Santos, the next chapter will be about redemption, both inside and outside the cage.