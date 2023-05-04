It will be the battle of the NBA stars versus the NFL stars in the eighth edition of PGA’s The Match scheduled for June 29, 2023.

The Match is a 12-hole charity event and the 2023 event returns to the Wynn Las Vegas, site of the 2021 event.

The PGA announced the celebrity golf teams on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, and it is the first time teammates in one professional sport will challenge teammates in another sport.

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will face off against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the latest edition of TNT’s ‘The Match’ pic.twitter.com/ksj6TKfb5Z — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) May 3, 2023

The NBA stars are Golden State Warriors players, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

They will challenge the NFL stars from the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce.

Two Veterans And Two Rookies Are Tapped To Play

The Match has assembled various players and teams since its 2018 debut between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Both Curry and Mahomes have participated in the past, with different partners, and in losing efforts.

Curry was teamed with Peyton Manning in 2020.

They were defeated by Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley.

Mahomes was teamed with Josh Allen, and they lost to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the all-quarterback-themed 2022 edition.

This is only the second time that there are no professional golfers involved in the event with the 2022 edition as the first.

The advantage to enlisting teammates is that presumably, they have golfed together multiple times before doing so on live television in June.

Mahomes and Kelce have time to practice right now; whereas Curry and Thompson are in the NBA Playoffs so their attention is focused elsewhere.

Best Moments In The Match History

Phil Mickelson’s personality and calves in the shorts produced funny moments throughout the years.

With his transition to LIV Golf, Mickelson will no longer be involved with The Match.

1 year ago today, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson hit bombs against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in ‘The Match.’ Since then, Brady became the oldest player to win a Super Bowl at 43 and Mickelson became the oldest player to win a golf major at 50 👏💣pic.twitter.com/SHCL95tnKv — BroBible (@BroBible) May 24, 2021

Tom Brady infamously split his pants on national television while picking up his ball from the hole.

Any time Charles Barkley is on the golf course produces fun moments, especially during The Match.

Tiger Woods sent gifts to help Barkley when he participated in the 2020 edition.

Tiger isn't playing in this edition of The Match, but he made sure to send a gift along for Charles Barkley. 😂pic.twitter.com/3dQnXeNIrU — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) November 27, 2020

Barkley as a commentator for the event is also something special.

Charles Barkley is the MVP of The Match so far. He’s in his element 😂😂😂 📺 via @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/zaha4gPdfi — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) May 24, 2020

One of his best moments was hearing Barkley compare his swing to Tiger Woods’s swing in 2020.

The Match will air on TNT on June 29 at 6:30 PM EDT so Barkley will once again commentate/entertain.