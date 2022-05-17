PGA Championship 2022: How to Watch, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The PGA Championship will get underway starting Thursday from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The tournament will take place at Southern Hills Country Club. Here is the television schedule:

Thursday: ESPN 2pm-8pm ET; TSN4/5 starting at 8 am ET

Friday: ESPN 2pm-8pm ET; TSN4 starting at 8 am ET

Saturday: ESPN 10am-1pm ET; CBS 1pm-7pm ET; TSN4 starting at 10 am ET

Sunday: ESPN 10 am-1pm ET; CBS 1pm-7pm ET; TSN4 starting at 8 am ET

Live Streaming for the PGA Championship is through ESPN+. Here you can watch multiple feeds of different holes and different groups.