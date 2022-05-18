Golf

PGA Championship 2022: Purse, Payout, Location and Winners

Jeremy Freeborn
The second major of the 2022 golf season is about to get underway on Thursday. Here is information regarding the purse, payout, location and previous winners of the PGA Championship.

Purse

The total purse of the 2022 PGA Championship is $12 million. This will be the second straight year that the purse is $12 million. It is an increase from $11 million in 2020.

Payout

According to Iain MacMillan of Fansided, here is the payout of the top 10 finishers for the 2022 PGA Championship.

  • Winner – $2,160,000
  • 2nd place – $1,308,000
  • 3rd place – $828,000
  • 4th place – $588,000
  • 5th place – $492,000
  • 6th place – $435,000
  • 7th place – $305,000
  • 8th place – $375,000
  • 9th place – $351,000
  • 10th place – $279,000

Location

The 104th PGA Championship is taking place at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The course has previously hosted seven men’s majors–the 1958 U.S. Open, the 1970 PGA Championship, the 1977 U.S. Open, the 1982 PGA Championship, the 1994 PGA Championship, the 2001 United States Open, and the 2007 PGA Championship.

Previous Winners

YEAR WINNER
1916 James Barnes
1919 James Barnes
1920 Jock Hutchison
1921 Walter Hagen
1922 Gene Sarazen
1923 Gene Sarazen
1924 Walter Hagen
1925 Walter Hagen
1926 Walter Hagen
1927 Walter Hagen
1928 Leo Diegel
1929 Leo Diegel
1930 Tommy Armour
1931 Tom Creavy
1932 Olin Dutra
1933 Gene Sarazen
1934 Paul Runyan
1935 Johnny Revolta
1936 Denny Shute
1937 Denny Shute
1938 Paul Runyan
1939 Henry Picard
1940 Byron Nelson
1941 Victor Ghezzi
1942 Sam Snead
1944 Bob Hamilton
1945 Byron Nelson
1946 Ben Hogan
1947 Jim Ferrier
1948 Ben Hogan
1949 Sam Snead
1950 Chandler Harper
1951 Sam Snead
1952 Jim Turnesa
1953 Walter Burkemo
1954 Chick Harbert
1955 Doug Ford
1956 Jack Burke, Jr.
1957 Lionel Hebert
1958 Dow Finsterwald
1959 Bob Rosburg
1960 Jay Hebert
1961 Jerry Barber
1962 Gary Player
1963 Jack Nicklaus
1964 Bobby Nichols
1965 Dave Marr
1966 Al Geiberger
1967 Don January
1968 Julius Boros
1969 Raymond Floyd
1970 Dave Stockton
1971 Jack Nicklaus
1972 Gary Player
1973 Jack Nicklaus
1974 Lee Trevino
1975 Jack Nicklaus
1976 Dave Stockton
1977 Lanny Wadkins
1978 John Mahaffey
1979 David Graham
1980 Jack Nicklaus
1981 Larry Nelson
1982 Raymond Floyd
1983 Hal Sutton
1984 Lee Trevino
1985 Hubert Green
1986 Bob Tway
1987 Larry Nelson
1988 Jeff Sluman
1989 Payne Stewart
1990 Wayne Grady
1991 John Daly
1992 Nick Price
1993 Paul Azinger
1994 Nick Price
1995 Steve Elkington
1996 Mark Brooks
1997 Davis Love III
1998 Vijay Singh
1999 Tiger Woods
2000 Tiger Woods
2001 David Toms
2002 Rich Beem
2003 Shaun Micheel
2004 Vijay Singh
2005 Phil Mickelson
2006 Tiger Woods
2007 Tiger Woods
2008 Padraig Harrington
2009 Y.E. Yang
2010 Martin Kaymer
2011 Keegan Bradley
2012 Rory McIlroy
2013 Jason Dufner
2014 Rory McIlroy
2015 Jason Day
2016 Jimmy Walker
2017 Justin Thomas
2018 Brooks Koepka
2019 Brooks Koepka
2020 Collin Morikawa
2021 Phil Mickelson
Topics  
Golf
