PGA Championship 2022: Purse, Payout, Location and Winners

The second major of the 2022 golf season is about to get underway on Thursday. Here is information regarding the purse, payout, location and previous winners of the PGA Championship.
Purse
The total purse of the 2022 PGA Championship is $12 million. This will be the second straight year that the purse is $12 million. It is an increase from $11 million in 2020.
Payout
According to Iain MacMillan of Fansided, here is the payout of the top 10 finishers for the 2022 PGA Championship.
- Winner – $2,160,000
- 2nd place – $1,308,000
- 3rd place – $828,000
- 4th place – $588,000
- 5th place – $492,000
- 6th place – $435,000
- 7th place – $305,000
- 8th place – $375,000
- 9th place – $351,000
- 10th place – $279,000
Location
The 104th PGA Championship is taking place at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The course has previously hosted seven men’s majors–the 1958 U.S. Open, the 1970 PGA Championship, the 1977 U.S. Open, the 1982 PGA Championship, the 1994 PGA Championship, the 2001 United States Open, and the 2007 PGA Championship.
Previous Winners
|YEAR
|WINNER
|1916
|James Barnes
|1919
|James Barnes
|1920
|Jock Hutchison
|1921
|Walter Hagen
|1922
|Gene Sarazen
|1923
|Gene Sarazen
|1924
|Walter Hagen
|1925
|Walter Hagen
|1926
|Walter Hagen
|1927
|Walter Hagen
|1928
|Leo Diegel
|1929
|Leo Diegel
|1930
|Tommy Armour
|1931
|Tom Creavy
|1932
|Olin Dutra
|1933
|Gene Sarazen
|1934
|Paul Runyan
|1935
|Johnny Revolta
|1936
|Denny Shute
|1937
|Denny Shute
|1938
|Paul Runyan
|1939
|Henry Picard
|1940
|Byron Nelson
|1941
|Victor Ghezzi
|1942
|Sam Snead
|1944
|Bob Hamilton
|1945
|Byron Nelson
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|1947
|Jim Ferrier
|1948
|Ben Hogan
|1949
|Sam Snead
|1950
|Chandler Harper
|1951
|Sam Snead
|1952
|Jim Turnesa
|1953
|Walter Burkemo
|1954
|Chick Harbert
|1955
|Doug Ford
|1956
|Jack Burke, Jr.
|1957
|Lionel Hebert
|1958
|Dow Finsterwald
|1959
|Bob Rosburg
|1960
|Jay Hebert
|1961
|Jerry Barber
|1962
|Gary Player
|1963
|Jack Nicklaus
|1964
|Bobby Nichols
|1965
|Dave Marr
|1966
|Al Geiberger
|1967
|Don January
|1968
|Julius Boros
|1969
|Raymond Floyd
|1970
|Dave Stockton
|1971
|Jack Nicklaus
|1972
|Gary Player
|1973
|Jack Nicklaus
|1974
|Lee Trevino
|1975
|Jack Nicklaus
|1976
|Dave Stockton
|1977
|Lanny Wadkins
|1978
|John Mahaffey
|1979
|David Graham
|1980
|Jack Nicklaus
|1981
|Larry Nelson
|1982
|Raymond Floyd
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|1984
|Lee Trevino
|1985
|Hubert Green
|1986
|Bob Tway
|1987
|Larry Nelson
|1988
|Jeff Sluman
|1989
|Payne Stewart
|1990
|Wayne Grady
|1991
|John Daly
|1992
|Nick Price
|1993
|Paul Azinger
|1994
|Nick Price
|1995
|Steve Elkington
|1996
|Mark Brooks
|1997
|Davis Love III
|1998
|Vijay Singh
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|2001
|David Toms
|2002
|Rich Beem
|2003
|Shaun Micheel
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|2005
|Phil Mickelson
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|2007
|Tiger Woods
|2008
|Padraig Harrington
|2009
|Y.E. Yang
|2010
|Martin Kaymer
|2011
|Keegan Bradley
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|2013
|Jason Dufner
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|2015
|Jason Day
|2016
|Jimmy Walker
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|2018
|Brooks Koepka
|2019
|Brooks Koepka
|2020
|Collin Morikawa
|2021
|Phil Mickelson