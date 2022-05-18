PGA Championship 2022: Purse, Payout, Location and Winners

The second major of the 2022 golf season is about to get underway on Thursday. Here is information regarding the purse, payout, location and previous winners of the PGA Championship.

Purse

The total purse of the 2022 PGA Championship is $12 million. This will be the second straight year that the purse is $12 million. It is an increase from $11 million in 2020.

Payout

According to Iain MacMillan of Fansided, here is the payout of the top 10 finishers for the 2022 PGA Championship.

Location

The 104th PGA Championship is taking place at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The course has previously hosted seven men’s majors–the 1958 U.S. Open, the 1970 PGA Championship, the 1977 U.S. Open, the 1982 PGA Championship, the 1994 PGA Championship, the 2001 United States Open, and the 2007 PGA Championship.

