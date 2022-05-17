PGA Championship 2022: The Best Longshot Bets for the PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship is just days away now, with all of the worlds best golfers travelling to Oklahoma with the aim of winning the magnificent Wanamaker Trophy and becoming a major champion. Here at The Sports Daily, we have compiled a list of three of the best longshot and each-way tips ahead of the second major of the year, which gets underway on Thursday morning. Here are our longshot golf predictions and each-way best bets as to who we think has the best chance this week at Southern Hills Country Club at a huge price.

PGA Championship Longshot Picks & Each-Way Betting Tips

Longshot Tip 1 – Louis Oosthuizen (+7500) at BetOnline

For our biggest longshot tip for the 104th PGA Championship from Southern Hills Country Club, is Louis Oosthuizen.

The South African has one of the nicest swings you will ever see, and when on form, makes the game of golf look as easy as a stroll in the park. Although Oosthuizen has just won the one major championship, The Open at St Andrews back in 2010, he is highly regarded as one of the most talented and consistent players on the golfing circuit.

The 39-year-old has finished runner-up in all three remaining majors. He came second at The Masters in 2012, runner-up at the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2021, and also second in the US Open in 2015 and 2021. This shows Oosthuizen can play golf to the highest pf standards, and has al of the attributes to pick up his second major championship this week for sure.

Oosthuizen was forced to withdraw from The Masters back in April after sustaining an injury after the first round at Augusta National. However, the South African is fit and well and raring to go this week at Southern Hills, on a course which should suit his game.

Oosthuizen hits the ball very straight, perhaps not as far as his tour rivals, but that doesn’t matter when you find the middle of the fairway as regularly as Louis does. His ability off the tee is complimented by an astute iron game, with delicate hands and a real nice touch around the greens too.

Here at The Sports Daily, we think that a price of +7500 with BetOnline is far too generous for someone with as quality a golf game as Oosthuizen, hence why we have selected him as our longshot selection for the 104th PGA Championship from Southern Hills Country Club.

Longshot Tip 2 – Tiger Woods (+6500) at BetOnline

You simply cannot rule out the great man that is Tiger Woods when it comes to a major tournament. Having already won 15 majors in his incredibly successful career, you wouldn’t put it past him winning a couple more. After all, he remains three behind the great Jack Nicklaus, who captured 18 major championships during his remarkable career back before Tiger was a professional.

Although this selection may be more from a nostalgic perspective, we saw glimpses of how good Tiger still is at Augusta last month. Despite the fact he couldn’t walk a few months prior to The Masters and in reality shouldn’t have been playing, Woods still managed to make the cut and had himself in contention after two rounds. In the end he did fall back and finished in 47th place, but that was to be expected considering it was his first competitive tournament since his horrendous car accident and was on one of the more hilly and steep courses on the circuit.

This time, it is clear from the few clips of practice rounds and of Tiger at the range that he is walking far easier, swinging more freely and looks to be in a far better place compared to what he was just over a month ago at Augusta.

It is tough to see Woods win, but don’t rule out a run from the 82-time career winner in an event that he has won four times and won the last time it was held at Sothern Hills Country Club back in 2007.

Longshot Tip 3 – Jason Day (+8000) at BetOnline

Jason Day was the best golfer in the world not so long ago. The former PGA Championship winner was regarded as one of the best players for a five year period, consistently winning tournaments and cropping up at the top of leaderboards week after week.

However, due to a horrible back injury and an ingest of some exceptional young players, the Australian has seen himself fall well down the Official World Golf Rankings and hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2018.

Recently however, the Australian superstar has found a bit of form, playing well at both the Wells Fargo Championship a fortnight ago and also putting on a decent display of golf last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

On his day, the 34-year-old is clearly one of the best players in the world, but just needs to find that form again which surely isn’t too far away. As previously mentioned, Day has been playing some stellar stuff in recent weeks so will be coming in this week looking to become a two-time winner of the PGA Championship and get back in the winners circle for the first time in four years.

PGA Championship Odds

Below, we’ve broken down the the odds of the 10 favorites to win the PGA Championship in 2022.

Player Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +1200 Jon Rahm +1400 Rory McIlroy +1400 Justin Thomas +1600 Cameron Smith +1600 Collin Morikawa +1800 Jordan Spieth +1800 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Dustin Johnson +2500

*PGA Championship Odds as of May 17, 2022

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

