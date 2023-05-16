The world’s best golfers will be heading to Oak Hill Country Club for the 105th PGA Championship on Thursday, May 18th, 2023. Find the 2023 PGA Championship odds, along predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The world’s best golfers will gather at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for a shot at history in the 2023 PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship field is filled with players trying to complete a career grand slam and those in the hunt for their first Wanamaker Trophy.

All the action begins on Thursday morning when the 156-man field takes to Oak Hill for some of the best golf this season.

The field is led by the world’s No.1 and 2 golfers in Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, who enter with the best odds to win the Wanamaker Trophy at +800. Rory McIlroy is next on the odds board at +1200 while Brooks Koepka leads all LIV Golf players with +2200 odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship.

Scroll down below for PGA Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2023

How to Watch the PGA Championship 2023

🏌 Major Championship Event: PGA Championship 2023

PGA Championship 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 🏆 PGA Championship 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $18,000,000

$18,000,000 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Oak Hill Country Club | Rochester, New York

Oak Hill Country Club | Rochester, New York 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Jon Rahm +800 | Scottie Scheffler +800 | Rory McIlroy +1200 | Brooks Koepka +2200 | Xander Schauffele +2200

PGA Championship 2023 Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2023

The PGA Championship will mark the second time the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League will be facing off together in the same field. There was a lot of drama surrounding the PGA Championship qualifying rules last week after Sergio Garcia didn’t meet the criteria, ending his 24-year major championship streak.

Now, the two leagues come together for another chance to make golf history. Major championships always draw out past winners and legends but one person will be missing in New York this weekend: Tiger Woods, who is out for the remainder of the season due to injury.

With Woods out of action, the focus shifts to a few other interesting storylines heading into Oak Hill.

Both Scheffler and Rahm own the best odds at +800 and will look to add the Wanamaker Trophy to their collection and career Grand Slam aspirations as they battle for the No. 1 spot in the OWGR.

Meanwhile, McIlroy checks in with second-best odds at +1200. After struggling all year, he’ll look to snap his nine-year major championship drought with a win at Oak Hill.

The top five contenders round out with Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele at +2200 odds.

Check out the complete PGA Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers PGA Championship Odds Play Jon Rahm +800 Scottie Scheffler +800 Rory McIlroy +1200 Brooks Koepka +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Justin Thomas +2500 Tony Finau +2800 Dustin Johnson +2800 Jason Day +2800 Cameron Young +3000 Viktor Hovalnd +3000 Cameron Smith +3300 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3300 Collin Morikawa +3500 Sungjae Im +3500 Jordan Spieth +4000 Max Homa +4000 Sam Burns +4500 Tyrrell Hatton +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +5500 Tommy Fleetwood +7000 Wyndham Clark +8000

PGA Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 PGA Championship below.

Scottie Scheffler (+800)

Scheffler has been one of the hottest players on the field over the last three months. He’s consistently gained three strokes on the field per round in the last stretch.

Despite being overshadowed by his battle with Rahm for the top spot on the Official World Golf Rankings, Scheffler has put together an All-Star season. He has yet to miss a cut and has posted nine top-10 finishes including the Masters, Arnold Palmer Invitation, the Players Championship, and more.

Scheffler has also performed well at PGA Championships in the past, however, he will enter this year’s tournament in search of a bounce-back performance. He will look to redeem himself at Oak Hill after missing the cut at Southern Hills in 2022. Other than that performance Scheffler had a T4 and T8 finish at his previous PGA Championships.

Given his current form, he’s a great bet to add his first Wanamaker Trophy to his collection in 2023.

Brooks Koepka (+2200)

There’s something about the PGA Championship for Brooks Koepka. Not only has he earned the most prize money from PGA Championships in the last five years but he hasn’t been outside the top 55 in the last four years.

After nearly winning the 2023 Masters, he appears to be one of the main contenders heading into Oak Hill this week. Koepka has an impeccable record at the PGA Championship. He’s never been cut and in 10 starts he has five top-10 finishes, including two wins.

His form lately has been great. It seems like he’s recovered well from his injuries and will be a serious candidate to watch this weekend. Now that he’s prepared for four rounds of golf, look for Koepka to be in contention heading into Sunday once again this weekend.

Collin Morikawa (+3300)

It’s been a tough few weeks for Collin Morikawa, who looks to bounce back at Oak Hill after missing two straight cuts. Prior to his recent slump, Morikawa had been playing some pretty sound golf with four straight finishes of T31 or better. He finished T13 at the Players and T10 at the Masters, proof that he excels against top competition.

Now, he returns back to the PGA Championship, where he’s found a lot of success. In three trips, Morikawa has won the Wanamaker Trophy, while adding a T8 and T55 finish. Though his play on the Tour can be a bit sporadic, the young golfer knows how to show up at the major championships.

In 13 major championship appearances since 2019, Morikawa has only been cut twice and his worse performance is a T55.

Golf Betting Guides 2023