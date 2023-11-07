As the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League continue negotiating a deal to bring both leagues together, the Tour made a surprising decision to let players participate in an upcoming LIV golf event. PGA Tour players will have a chance to compete in the December LIV Golf Promotions event without the fear of being suspended.

The event is scheduled for December 8 to 10 across 82 holes at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. The entry fee is only $25 and competitors will play for a $1.5 million purse. In addition, the top three finishers will earn status on LIV Golf and will be eligible to be drafted by a team for the upcoming 2024 season.

PGA Tour Players Allowed To Play in LIV Golf Qualifier

The decision marks a huge change compared to last year. Suddenly, Tour players will have the ability to play in next month’s LIV Golf Promotions event without a penalty or risk of suspension.

Previously, the PGA Tour deemed LIV Golf events as “unauthorized events” which subjected players to a one-year Tour suspension.

Recently, the Tour determined that the Promotions events is in fact a qualifying event and not a part of an unauthorized series.

“Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event, it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series. Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorized as an ‘unauthorized tournament.’ This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change,” a PGA Tour spokesman told Sports Illustrated.

PGA Tour Players Have a Chance To Move to LIV Golf

There are many pros and cons to each league. Golfers looking to get paid have a better chance to increase their career earnings substantially by playing for LIV Golf. However, most golfers will likely lose their standing on Official World Golf Rankings and forfeit any chance of playing in Major Championships.

Even after the decision, there is still a noticeable stigma around LIV Golf, regardless of the impending deal between the PGA Tour and the league. LIV Golf isn’t exactly celebrated among PGA Tour members or fans.

The Promotions event will be only the LIV event that PGA Tour players can play in. If they finish in the top three, they’ll have a decision to make about potentially leaving the Tour. That’s because participating in the LIV Golf League regular season is still considered unauthorized by the PGA Tour and would result in suspension.