Golf News and Rumors

PGA Tour Allows Players to Play in LIV Golf Promotions Qualifier in December

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
PGA Tour Allows Players to Play in LIV Golf Promotions Qualifier in December

As the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League continue negotiating a deal to bring both leagues together, the Tour made a surprising decision to let players participate in an upcoming LIV golf event. PGA Tour players will have a chance to compete in the December LIV Golf Promotions event without the fear of being suspended.

The event is scheduled for December 8 to 10 across 82 holes at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. The entry fee is only $25 and competitors will play for a $1.5 million purse. In addition, the top three finishers will earn status on LIV Golf and will be eligible to be drafted by a team for the upcoming 2024 season.

PGA Tour Players Allowed To Play in LIV Golf Qualifier

The decision marks a huge change compared to last year. Suddenly, Tour players will have the ability to play in next month’s LIV Golf Promotions event without a penalty or risk of suspension.

Previously, the PGA Tour deemed LIV Golf events as “unauthorized events” which subjected players to a one-year Tour suspension.

Recently, the Tour determined that the Promotions events is in fact a qualifying event and not a part of an unauthorized series.

“Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event, it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series. Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorized as an ‘unauthorized tournament.’ This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change,” a PGA Tour spokesman told Sports Illustrated.

PGA Tour Players Have a Chance To Move to LIV Golf

There are many pros and cons to each league. Golfers looking to get paid have a better chance to increase their career earnings substantially by playing for LIV Golf. However, most golfers will likely lose their standing on Official World Golf Rankings and forfeit any chance of playing in Major Championships.

Even after the decision, there is still a noticeable stigma around LIV Golf, regardless of the impending deal between the PGA Tour and the league. LIV Golf isn’t exactly celebrated among PGA Tour members or fans.

The Promotions event will be only the LIV event that PGA Tour players can play in. If they finish in the top three, they’ll have a decision to make about potentially leaving the Tour. That’s because participating in the LIV Golf League regular season is still considered unauthorized by the PGA Tour and would result in suspension.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3min
Golf News and Rumors
TGL Roster: Jon Rahm Out, Justin Thomas & Collin Morikawa Join League
TGL Roster: Jon Rahm Out, Justin Thomas & Collin Morikawa Join League
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11min
Golf News and Rumors
TGL Format: Scoring, Standings, & Tiebreakers For Inaugural Season
TGL Format: Scoring, Standings, & Tiebreakers For Inaugural Season
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
Rory McIlroy Reveals TGL Team, Joins Boston Common Golf With Keegan Bradley & Tyrrell Hatton
Rory McIlroy Reveals TGL Team, Joins Boston Common Golf With Keegan Bradley & Tyrrell Hatton
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Spotted in Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship
Tiger Woods Spotted in Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 2 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win World Wide Technology Championship 2023
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win World Wide Technology Championship 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 2 2023
Golf News and Rumors
World Wide Technology Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
World Wide Technology Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top