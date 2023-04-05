PGA Tour Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

PGA Tour experts have released their picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters Tournament. Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, and Bubba Watson are former winners. Check out the PGA Tour Masters picks and predictions here.

According to the BetOnline sportsbook, Rory McIlroy (+750) is the favorite to win this year’s tournament. Nonetheless, golf experts James Colgan, Jack Hirsh, Sean Zak, and Johnathan Wall have other picks in mind. PGA Tour Masters 2023 predictions are below.

PGA Tour Masters 2023 Expert Picks And Predictions

PGA Tour Masters experts James Colgan, Jack Hirsh, Johnathan Wall, and Sean Zak provided their explanations below. Rory McIlroy (+750) is the favorite to win the 2023 Masters Tournament, followed by Scottie Scheffler (+775), and John Rahm (+1,000). However, the aforementioned golf analysts are not bandwagoning the obvious frontrunners to win the tournament. Underdogs are capable of winning.

To start off, James Colgan has Justin Thomas winning the PGA Tour 2023 Masters Tournament. “It’s this simple: Augusta National is a shotmaker’s golf course, and Justin Thomas is golf’s premier shotmaker,” said Colgan. “It’s incredible his best finish at this event is a solo fourth in 2020, but in 2023, he’s leaving with a green jacket. And it’s inevitable.”

Furthermore, Colgan is one of the few golf experts trusting the two-time PGA Championship winner to win this year at Augusta. The editor’s unpopular pick is either brilliant or absurd. Thomas finished fourth at 12 under in the 2020 Masters Tournament.

Next, Jash Hirsh has Collin Morikawa winning the PGA Tour Masters 2023. “He’s played well in spurts throughout the year, but hasn’t really put four rounds together yet,” mentioned Hirsh. “The closest we’ve seen was the debacle at Maui, when he led by six entering the final round, only for Jon Rahm to lap him.

“His short game is on the rise, and that’s really the only thing missing from his game. Let’s also not forget, in the chaos from his back-to-back hole-outs with McIlroy on 18, he did finish fourth in 2022 after a Sunday 67.” Scottie Scheffler won the tournament last year. So, Morikawa has his work cut out for him in this one.

Sean Zak shared similar thoughts. “He’s way closer to winning than we’ve likely perceived,” said the golf analyst. “I think a big summer is coming from him, starting with a smooth 13-under victory at The National.”

Additionally, Johnathan Wall is one of the small number of golf experts counting on Sam Burns to win the 2023 Masters Tournament. Burns has 15th-ranked odds to secure the prize at Augusta. “Only one Masters appearance gives me pause, but I love the way Burns is playing at the moment,” explained Wall. ”

“He seems to have figured out the driver and has one of the best iron games around. Putter will still be warm from his win in Austin. It feels like a risky pick based on Burns’ past form at Augusta, but I’ll take my chances.” More PGA Tour Masters expert picks, predictions, and best bets are on the main page.

