McIlroy, Homa defend PGA Tour rule changes that mimic LIV Golf

PGA Tour designated events will have no cut and smaller fields following a vote from policy board members.

The PGA Tour’s policy board made a decision that is expected to “radically transform and set the future direction” of future designated events, according to commissioner Jay Monahan. The PGA Tour’s designated events, which offer players a shot at a $20 million purse, will now have no cuts and smaller fields following a vote from the policy board.

Starting in 2024, designated events will have fields between 70 to 80 players and no cuts

Top players will also no longer be required to play in certain tournaments: the PLAYERS Championship, the four majors, the three FedEx Cup playoffs tournaments, or any eight events.

The decision was reportedly influenced by MasterCard’s preference for having more stars in its sponsored events. While most PGA Tour players didn’t mind the rule changes, some golf fans were not pleased with the result of the vote.

Jon Rahm in June last year: 'Shotgun three days to me is not a golf tournament, no cut. It’s that simple.' #PGATour https://t.co/kKPHSj7FdJ — Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) March 2, 2023

Max Homa, Rory McIlroy Defend Decision

Rory Mcilroy addressed the decision to remove cuts and shrink the size of designated events, saying “It keeps the stars there for all four days.”

McIlroy also said that it provides clarity on the product that the PGA Tour is selling.

“You ask Mastercard or whoever it is to pay $20M for a golf event, they want to see the stars at the weekend,” said McIlroy. “They want a guarantee that the stars are there. So if that’s what needs to happen, then that’s what happens.”

NEW TODAY: The PGA TOUR announces dramatic changes to designated events beginning in 2024. Rory McIlroy addresses the news and we get reactions from @AnnaJacksonGC & @MattAdamsFoL. pic.twitter.com/gp1e7iK4Dx — Golf Today (@GCGolfToday) March 1, 2023

McIlroy wasn’t alone in his defense of the decision.

Max Homa had this to say about the PGA Tour schedule changes:

"I could rant on this for a while, which I might…" Max Homa gives his thoughts on the PGA Tour's new schedule. pic.twitter.com/w1bIVJmYYZ — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) March 1, 2023

PGA Tour Fans React To Rule Changes

Golf fans took to Twitter to react to the PGA Tour’s decision.

Even LIV Golf got in on the action, tweeting, “Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Congratulations PGA Tour. Welcome to the future..”

The rule changes make the designated events on the Tour more like events on the LIV Golf schedule, escalating the rivalry between the two leagues.

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Congratulations PGA Tour. Welcome to the future.#LIVGolf — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) March 1, 2023

PGA Tour fans also expressed their dismay with the decision.

Jay Monahan in 2022: “Those who play in the LIV Golf ‘exhibitions’ are missing out on the legacy, competitiveness and tradition of the PGA Tour.” PGA Tour in 2023: we’re going to have a series of limited field, no cut events with guaranteed money. The hypocrisy is astounding. — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) March 1, 2023

The PGA Tour is making a major change in 2024. The elevated events will only feature 70-78 golfers and will not have a 36-hole cut. This helps #LIVGolf out tremendously for world ranking points. No cuts was a big sticking point for the OWGR. The sport is finally changing! — 54 Live Podcast (@54LivePod) March 1, 2023

The PGA Tour now has limited fields and no cut! But that’s not a golf tournament!!! Haha — PGA/LIV Hot Takes (@golfturfwar) March 1, 2023

