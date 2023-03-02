Golf News and Rumors

PGA Tour: No Cuts and Smaller Fields at Designated Events

Gia Nguyen
McIlroy, Homa defend PGA Tour rule changes that mimic LIV Golf

PGA Tour designated events will have no cut and smaller fields following a vote from policy board members.

The PGA Tour’s policy board made a decision that is expected to “radically transform and set the future direction” of future designated events, according to commissioner Jay Monahan. The PGA Tour’s designated events, which offer players a shot at a $20 million purse, will now have no cuts and smaller fields following a vote from the policy board.

Starting in 2024, designated events will have fields between 70 to 80 players and no cuts

Top players will also no longer be required to play in certain tournaments: the PLAYERS Championship, the four majors, the three FedEx Cup playoffs tournaments, or any eight events.

The decision was reportedly influenced by MasterCard’s preference for having more stars in its sponsored events. While most PGA Tour players didn’t mind the rule changes, some golf fans were not pleased with the result of the vote.

Max Homa, Rory McIlroy Defend Decision

Rory Mcilroy addressed the decision to remove cuts and shrink the size of designated events, saying “It keeps the stars there for all four days.”

McIlroy also said that it provides clarity on the product that the PGA Tour is selling.

“You ask Mastercard or whoever it is to pay $20M for a golf event, they want to see the stars at the weekend,” said McIlroy. “They want a guarantee that the stars are there. So if that’s what needs to happen, then that’s what happens.”

McIlroy wasn’t alone in his defense of the decision.

Max Homa had this to say about the PGA Tour schedule changes:

PGA Tour Fans React To Rule Changes

Golf fans took to Twitter to react to the PGA Tour’s decision.

Even LIV Golf got in on the action, tweeting, “Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Congratulations PGA Tour. Welcome to the future..”

The rule changes make the designated events on the Tour more like events on the LIV Golf schedule, escalating the rivalry between the two leagues.

PGA Tour fans also expressed their dismay with the decision.

 

Golf News and Rumors
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
