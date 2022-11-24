The PGA Tour just announced this year’s winners of the Player Impact Program, which awards golfers that drive positive interest to the Tour.

Despite having a tough season this year, Tiger Woods tops the list as the most impactful golfer on the PGA Tour in 2022. While that doesn’t come as much of a surprise, Woods was awarded $15 million for his presence on and off the course amid the LIV Golf rivalry.

Player Impact Program

According to the PGA Tour, the Player Impact Program is used as a way to reward members for driving a positive interest in the tour. It’s the Tour’s way to highlight the most important members and give large cash bonuses to its most important players.

The pool money has been increased from the $50 million given out last year and was spread across 20 pros who met the PIP objective measurement criteria.

Criteria for Player Impact Program

The pool for the Player Impact Program was $106 million this year because the PGA Tour used two different sets of criteria.

To be eligible for the program, the current PGA Tour member must be in “good standing” with the Tour and have played in a minimum of five Tour events in at least one of the last five seasons.

PGA Tour members are then evaluated on five different categories.

1. Nielsen Brand Exposure

The PGA Tour takes in account how long and often the candidate is on TV. It measures the live coverage for broadcast for the third and fourth rounds of Tour events. The goal is to gain cumulative exposure.

2. Google Search Data

This is reported by Google. The amount of cumulative search data is attached to a given player. Whether it’s good or bad, the Google searches are tallied and taken into consideration.

3. Media Mentions

The PGA Tour uses a “Meltwater” program to track media mentions. The player is judge based on how often their name is the subject of a news article.

4. Q-Score

This is based on a general awareness among the US population. How popular is the candidate? In general it seems like younger players don’t fare as well.

5. MVP Index

The last category is based on an individual player’s social media score. Whether or not he has reach, conversation and engagement metrics.

Player Impact Program Payouts

Players from that joined the LIV Golf league were not eligible for the award due to suspension by the PGA or membership resignation.

As a result, Tiger Woods took first place in the Player Impact Program taking home $15 million.

Check out the list below for a complete list of all the winners of the 2022 Player Impact Program.