Golf News and Rumors

PGA Tour Player Impact Program Pays Tiger Woods Additional $15M

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
PGA Tour Player Impact Program pays Tiger Woods additional $15M
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The PGA Tour just announced this year’s winners of the Player Impact Program, which awards golfers that drive positive interest to the Tour.

Despite having a tough season this year, Tiger Woods tops the list as the most impactful golfer on the PGA Tour in 2022. While that doesn’t come as much of a surprise, Woods was awarded $15 million for his presence on and off the course amid the LIV Golf rivalry.

Player Impact Program

According to the PGA Tour, the Player Impact Program is used as a way to reward members for driving a positive interest in the tour. It’s the Tour’s way to highlight the most important members and give large cash bonuses to its most important players.

The pool money has been increased from the $50 million given out last year and was spread across 20 pros who met the PIP objective measurement criteria.

Criteria for Player Impact Program

The pool for the Player Impact Program was $106 million this year because the PGA Tour used two different sets of criteria.

To be eligible for the program, the current PGA Tour member must be in “good standing” with the Tour and have played in a minimum of five Tour events in at least one of the last five seasons.

PGA Tour members are then evaluated on five different categories.

1. Nielsen Brand Exposure

The PGA Tour takes in account how long and often the candidate is on TV. It measures the live coverage for broadcast for the third and fourth rounds of Tour events. The goal is to gain cumulative exposure.

2. Google Search Data

This is reported by Google. The amount of cumulative search data is attached to a given player. Whether it’s good or bad, the Google searches are tallied and taken into consideration.

3. Media Mentions

The PGA Tour uses a “Meltwater” program to track media mentions. The player is judge based on how often their name is the subject of a news article.

4. Q-Score

This is based on a general awareness among the US population. How popular is the candidate? In general it seems like younger players don’t fare as well.

5. MVP Index

The last category is based on an individual player’s social media score. Whether or not he has reach, conversation and engagement metrics.

Player Impact Program Payouts

Players from that joined the LIV Golf league were not eligible for the award due to suspension by the PGA or membership resignation.

As a result, Tiger Woods took first place in the Player Impact Program taking home $15 million.

Check out the list below for a complete list of all the winners of the 2022 Player Impact Program.

  1. Tiger Woods – $15 million
  2. Rory McIlroy –$12 million
  3. Jordan Spieth – $9 million
  4. Justin Thomas – $7.5 million
  5. Jon Rahm – $6 million
  6. Scottie Scheffler – $5.5 million
  7. Xander Schauffele – $5 million
  8. Matt Fitzpatrick – $5 million
  9. Will Zalatoris – $5 million
  10. Tony Finau – $5 million
  11. Collin Morikawa – $3 million
  12. Shane Lowry – $3 million
  13. Kevin Kisner – $3 million
  14. Max Homa – $3 million
  15. Billy Horschel – $3 million
  16. Rickie Fowler – $2 million
  17. Adam Scott –$2 million
  18. Jason Day – $2 million
  19. Patrick Cantlay – $2 million
  20. Viktor Hovland – $2 million
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Rory McIlroy Calls For LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman To Step Down

Rory McIlroy Calls For LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman To Step Down

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 16 2022
Golf News and Rumors
LIV Golf Miami Offers 669% More Prize Money than PGA Tour
LIV Golf Miami Offers 669% More Prize Money than PGA Tour
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 27 2022
Golf News and Rumors
PGA Tour's Relationship With LIV Golf 'Irreparable, Says McIlroy
PGA Tour’s Relationship With LIV Golf ‘Irreparable”, Says Rory McIlroy
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 26 2022
Golf News and Rumors
Dustin Johnson LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson Earns Over $30 Million In Seven LIV Golf Events
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 22 2022
Golf News and Rumors
Phil Mickelson Golf
‘I’m On The Winning Side’, Says Mickelson On LIV Golf and PGA Tour Dispute
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 14 2022
Golf News and Rumors
Zach Johnson Luke Donald Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup Can ‘Unify’ The World Of Golf Say Europe’s Luke Donald
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 14 2022
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Final Round
Rory McIlroy does not want LIV golfers on 2023 European Ryder Cup team
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 19 2022
More News
Arrow to top