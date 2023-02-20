PGA Tour Shifts To Florida For Honda Classic

The new designated events in the PGA tour mean stronger fields and we just witnessed two star-studded back-to-back fields in the Phoenix Waste Management Open and Genesis Open at Rivera Country Club in Los Angeles. The Honda doesn’t have the same star power but still boasts a solid field with plenty of top golfers vying for an early season victory in Florida.

The Florida Swing Begins

The PGA Tour’s Florida Swing begins at PGA National, following the success of the recent large-field designated events. While there may be a drop in field strength, with many superstars opting out after back-to-back significant events, the 144-golfer field is still stacked with notable names. Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, and Shane Lowry are among the headliners, with DP World Tour stars like Min Woo Lee and Adrian Meronk looking to make their mark on the big stage.

Breaking Down The Course: PGA National

The Champion Course at PGA National, which has hosted the Honda Classic since 2007, is the setting for this week’s event. This Fazio design which is a redesign of The Haig, reworked by Jack Nicklaus in 2002, is a par 70 course that plays to 7,125 yards. While there is a good mix of short and long holes, there are only two par 5s, and they could be more generous in giving out eagles.

With hazards in play on 15 holes, including the notorious 15-16-17 stretch known as The Bear Trap, this course is one of the most challenging scoring environments among non-major venues.

Off the tee, golfers often opt for less than driver and aim away from flags with their second shots, hoping to roll in a few putts or grind away with par if the putter goes cold. Scoring is particularly challenging given the typically windy conditions during the event, making it a scramble fest.

Many Southerners are happy to see bermudagrass turf this week after a few months out West. The greens were relaid with fresh TifEagle Bermuda grass in 2018, giving them plenty of time to settle in.

According to past quotes, the wind is always a significant factor at this course. Even a moderate 10 to 15 MPH breeze will add enough doubt to make things interesting, considering the presence of water in 15 holes. Players must choose their shots carefully and aim for safe targets, making this a stern test of their skills in all areas of the game.

Who Will Come Away Victorious?

There is no doubt that Sungjae Im and Shane Lowery will be the betting favorites in vegas as they are the two highest-ranked players in the field. But there are some other notable names that may be contenders come Sunday afternoon as well this week. Both Billy Horschel and Matt Kuchar have shot it well at PGA National, and Adam Svensson is playing the best golf of his young career. Later this week we’ll break down our best bets, predictions, and picks for the 2023 Honda Classic from PGA National in Flordia.