PGA Tour Stars Make Their 2023 NBA Finals Picks and Predictions

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
The 2023 Memorial Tournament teed off early Thursday morning at Muirfield Village Golf Course in Dublin, Ohio. Only a few hours later, the Denver Nuggets tipped off the 2023 NBA Finals with a win over the Miami Heat in Game 1.

As the golfers began to tee off, a special trophy was featured on the course, the Larry O’Brien Trophy was at Muirfield Village to celebrate the Memorial Tournament.

As golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth lined up to take their pictures with the trophy, they also gave their predictions for the NBA Finals.

Some of the picks were outrageous like legendary Jack Nicklaus picking the Heat to sweep in four but surprisingly many PGA Tour players are backing the Heat in the Finals.

PGA Tour Players Make NBA Finals Predictions

It seemed like everyone at Muirfield Village Golf Club was very excited to take a picture with the NBA Trophy. Many golfers have their predictions on the NBA Finals.

The 2022 Memorial Tournament defending champion, Billy Horschel backed the Miami Heat as he’s a big Jimmy Butler fan. Butler will look to win his first win in his career with a win over Denver.

Following Horschel’s lead, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, and Gary Woodland all backed the Heat as well. Meanwhile, Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, and Harris English are taking the Denver Nuggets.

Despite the predictions, other players had more fun with the question. The world’s No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler answered that he has the Dallas Mavericks to win. While the Mavericks failed to make the playoffs, Scheffler is a tried and true Texas native who supports his team.

Heat Fall in Game 1 to the Denver Nuggets

It seems like the Heat will have to go back to the drawing board after their 104-93 loss against the Nuggets in Denver on Thursday.

The Nuggets dominated Game 1 with their sheer size and talent, forcing Miami to play from behind for most of the game.

In comparison, the Heat looked too small against the Nuggets. Offensively, Denver exploited mismatches in the pick-and-roll and Miami didn’t have an answer for Jokic, who recorded a triple-double.

Despite the Heat losing Game 1, it’s a best-of-seven series. The Heat are a very well-coached team and have proven throughout the playoffs that you can’t count them out.

As the Memorial Tournament wraps up on Sunday afternoon, the NBA Finals will continue on Sunday night with Game 2 tipping off at 8 p.m. ET.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
