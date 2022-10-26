PGA Tour's Relationship With LIV Golf 'Irreparable, Says McIlroy

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf Invitational Series have been in an ongoing battle over the last year.

Ever since LIV Golf lured away some of the PGA Tour’s top players by offering large sums of guaranteed cash, things have gotten heated between the rival golf leagues.

Now, it appears that the relationship between the two professional golf leagues will likely become “irreparable”, said the No.1 player in the world Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy said in an interview on Wednesday that the feud has gotten “out of control” and could potentially leave the sport fractured for a long time.

The PGA Tour vs LIV Golf Feud Is Getting “Out of Control”

McIlroy’s comments come on the heels of intense competition between the two leagues during the 2022 golf season.

When asked about the competing golf league, the world No. 1 golfer didn’t hold back, saying that the feud has “gotten out of control”.

It’s easy to see why McIlroy and other golfers feel that way.

There have been multiple lawsuits filed between the LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for antitrust violations which the PGA Tour responded with a counterclaim.

At the time, the PGA Tour was looking to ban any players from the Tour if they decided to play with LIV Golf including all Major Championships.

The original claim was filed by former PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Meanwhile, other players like Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones filed temporary restraining orders against the PGA Tour for the ability to compete in the FedEx Playoffs.

McIlroy Speaks Out Against LIV Golf

McIlroy spoke out on the situation stating that the feud has become “us vs. them”.

While LIV Golf members are offered guaranteed money and bigger purses, the PGA Tour has tried to reprimand players for leaving.

In fact, Phil Mickelson is serving a two-year ban for recruiting players to the Saudi-backed league.

Several of McIlroy’s former Ryder Cup teammates like Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Sergio Garcia have left the PGA Tour and are still not sure if they will be able to compete in any PGA Tour events next year.

Players like Henrik Stenson have also lost titles like the Team Europe captaincy since joining LIV Golf.

McIlroy revealed that he felt betrayed when players began to leave the PGA and DP World Tour for LIV Golf Series. However, his stance might be changing.

McIlroy came out and said that “if the two entities keep doubling down in both directions, it is only going to become irreparable. We are going to have a fractured sport for a long time. That is not good for anyone.”

It seems like he believes that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf should work together after all.