Phil Kessel sets NHL record for most consecutive games

Vegas Golden Knights right winger Phil Kessel of Madison, Wisconsin made National Hockey League history on Tuesday by playing in his 990th straight game in a 4-2 Golden Knights win over the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Veteran defenseman Keith Yandle of Boston, Massachusetts had the previous record of 989 games with the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Philadelphia Flyers from 2009 to 2022.

Phil Kessel’s record streak

Kessel began his streak on November 3, 2009 in a 2-1 Maple Leafs overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. In this contest, Kessel happened to record 10 shots on goal. During the streak, Kessel has played 446 straight games with the Maple Leafs, 328 straight games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, 208 straight games with the Arizona Coyotes, and now eight straight games with the Golden Knights.

Milestone in record-breaking game

In Kessel’s 990th straight game, the Golden Knights forward scored his first goal in a Vegas uniform. He opened the scoring at 15:51 of the first period from Brett Howden of Calgary, Alberta. This was also Kessel’s 400th NHL career goal, making him the 106th player in NHL history to achieve the mark. Among active players the only players who have more goals than Kessel are Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (783), Sidney Crosby of the Penguins (521), Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning (488), Evgeni Malkin of the Penguins (448), Eric Staal of the Florida Panthers (441), Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks (431), Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars (425), Jeff Carter of the Penguins (420), Zach Parise of the New York Islanders (409), Corey Perry of the Tampa Bay Lightning (407), and Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins (404). Kessel’s goal against the Sharks came on three shots on net in 12 minutes and 4o seconds of ice time.

2022-23 statistics

So far in 2022-23, Kessel has one goal and two assists for three points. He has four penalty minutes, one power-play point, 16 shots on goal, four blocked shots, one hit, four takeaways, and two giveaways. The Golden Knights are in first place in the Pacific Division with 12 points (six wins and two losses).