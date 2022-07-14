Phil Mickelson and Greg Norman not at the British Open Champion’s Dinner

The 2022 British Open is considered one of the most controversial major championships in years simply because of the situation involving the LIV Tour. The fact that members of the LIV Tour are no longer able to compete on the PGA Tour, but are available to play the major championships, has made the 2022 British Open a little intriguing, and at the same time controversial.

The Champion’s Dinner on Tuesday night was not attended by two golf legends–Phil Mickelson of San Diego, California, and Greg Norman of Mount Isa, Australia, two of the primary personnel of the LIV Tour. It appears Mickelson was invited, but decided just to skip the event entirely. Norman meanwhile was not invited to the British Open or the events that came with it altogether.

Greg Norman

For those who may not be completely familiar with the situation at the moment, Norman is the chief executive officer of the newly formed LIV Golf Series. The series is considered controversial because it is financed by the Saudi Arabia Sovereign Wealth Fund, which has been criticized globally for its human rights record.

Norman won two British Opens–the first in 1986 and the second in 1993. In 1986, Norman’s score of even par at Turnberry was good enough to take the title. After reaching a score of three-under-par at the halfway point, Norman maintained the lead after the third round, despite shooting a score of four-under-par 74 on the Saturday. Then, Norman bounced back to return to even par with a final round score of 69 to beat second place finisher Gordon J. Brand of England by five strokes.

In 1993, Norman defeated Nick Faldo of Welwyn Garden City, England by two strokes at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich. The battle down the stretch saw two of the greatest golf adversaries at the time. Faldo had won five major titles and was trying to win his sixth. Norman meanwhile was the most dominant golfer in the last half of the 1980s decade and was the number one golfer in the world for a remarkable 331 weeks. It was the Australian that came through with a win after shooting a four-round-score of -13. Three years later Norman almost beat Faldo again at the 1996 Masters. After the third round, Norman was six strokes better than Faldo. However a fourth round score of 78, allowed Faldo to beat Norman by five strokes.

Phil Mickelson

At the 2013 British Open, Mickelson won his fifth major title, and first and only British Open of his career. At the Muirfield Golf Links, he beat Henrik Stenson of Sweden by three strokes, after shooting a four-round score of -3. Mickelson’s best round was his final round. He posted a score of five-under-par 66, and erased a five stroke deficit (trailing Lee Westwood of England by five strokes) after round three.

Louis Oosthuizen

One golfer who did attend the Champion’s Dinner even though he is part of the LIV Golf Invitational Series is Louis Oosthuizen of Mossel Bay, South Africa. Oosthuizen won the 2010 British Open, which also took place at St. Andrews.