Phil Mickelson Betting History: Point Spreads, Big Losses, & Strategy

Phil Mickelson reportedly bet over $1 billion with sportsbooks in the U.S., including a wager on the 2014 Ryder Cup. Find Phil Mickelson’s betting history, including his strategy and favorite types of bets.

Phil Mickelson has a long history in sports betting. While Mickelson is supposedly a reformed gambler, there has been new information shared on his past betting habits by former partner Billy Walters.

A former professional gambler, Walters tells all in the upcoming release of his autobiography “Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk”. Walters sheds new light on Mickelson’s betting history, which claims he bet over $1 billion on football, basketball, and baseball over the past three decades. In addition, Mickelson even attempted to place an alleged $400,000 wager on Team USA at the 2012 Ryder Cup when he was competing in it.

Walters shares every detail about Mickelson’s sports betting history and their former relationship. The autobiography is set to release on August 22nd.

Phil Mickelson Betting History

According to Walters, Mickelson made 858 bets of $220,000 and 1,115 bets of $110,000 from 2010 to 2014. That sum alone comes out to $311 million. The golf legend lost approximately $100 million while betting more than $1 billion over the last three decades.

Based on his betting history, Mickelson seemed to be taking the spread a lot. He’s made bets of $110,000 to only win $100,000, meaning the odds hovered around -110. He also made 858 bets worth $220,000 each at -110 odds.

Before their partnership ended in 2014, Walters shared some of his craziest moments with Mickelson, including having access to his two offshore accounts that had limits of $400,000 on college games and NFL games.

Check out some details about Phil Mickelson’s betting history.

Bet $110,000 to win $100,000 a total of 1,115 times

On 858 occasions, Mickelson bet $220,000 to win $200,000

In 2011, Mickelson made 3,154 bets for an average of nine a day

On June 22, 2011, Mickelson made 43 bets on the MLB resulting in $143,500 in losses

Made 7,065 wagers on football, basketball, and baseball

Mickelson Gambling Addiction

Mickelson and Walters’ partnership ended in 2014 after federal authorities looked into a series of stock trades they had. In court, Mickelson refused to testify in an ensuring insider trading case against Walters, which put the professional gambler behind bars for 5 years.

Now years later, Walters is releasing a lot of personal information on Mickelson’s past betting history. Walters even claims that Mickelson tried to bet $400,000 on the U.S. team at the 2012 Ryder Cup while he was participating. However, there is no evidence the bet was made.

In a statement on Thursday, Mickelson quickly refuted that Ryder Cup bet saying, he “would never undermine the integrity of the game”.

I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have… — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 10, 2023

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup,” the six-time majors championship said in his statement. “While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now.”

Despite his gambling history, Mickelson has always been transparent about his recklessness and addiction. In June 2022, Mickelson told Sports Illustrated that his gambling habits became “reckless” and “embarrassing”.

In the last few years, Mickelson has made huge moves including singing a multiyear contract deal with LIV Golf worth $200 million.

Golf Betting Guides 2023