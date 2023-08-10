Golf News and Rumors

Phil Mickelson Responds To Billy Walters’ Gambling Allegations

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Phil Mickelson Golf 1

Professional gambler Billy Walters has a new book called Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk.

The book was co-authored with journalist Armen Keteyian and is due out on August 22.

Excerpts from the book are leaking out including some astounding alleged numbers associated with golfer Phil Mickelson’s gambling addiction.

Walters contends that Mickelson lost $100 million from gambling in the past three decades.

Many sports media analysts discussed the topic today including Rich Eisen.

Eisen openly wondered if Mickelson had to join the LIV Tour to settle all of his gambling losses.

Mickelson Responds

Phil tweeted a comment in response to all of the discussion about Walters’ book and the allegations Walters makes.

Walters mentioned talking Mickelson out of betting on Ryder Cup.

The specifics of that are not addressed by Phil, but he does say that he never bet on Ryder Cup.

He said:

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course,  I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction.  I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now.”

Phil is trying to put an end to the discussion on this subject, but unfortunately, it probably will linger until after the book is released.

With professional sports openly pushing gambling and states legalizing it, it seems to be the wave of the future which may not necessarily be a good thing for those who develop an addiction to it.

Golf News and Rumors
