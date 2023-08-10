Phil Mickelson wagered over $1 billion on sports over 30 years, according to professional gambler Billy Walters. Mickelson’s betting exploits are documented in Walters’ new book, Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk, out August 22. Walters co-authored the book with journalist Armen Keteyian.

Phil Mickelson Allegedly Bet Over $1 Billion On Sports

Over the last three decades, Phil Mickelson allegedly: -Lost close to $100 million gambling

-Tried to bet on a Ryder Cup he was competing in

-Made 43 bets on MLB games in ONE DAY (via Billy Walters, h/t Fire Pit Collective) pic.twitter.com/LM31FDaV6j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 10, 2023

In the book, Walters alleges that Mickelson has bet over $1 billion over a three-decade period.

Walters met Mickelson in 2006, and two years later, the duo formed a gambling partnership.

In the book, Walters writes that between 2010-2014, Mickelson made over 1,100 bets of $110,000 and nearly 900 bets of $220,000. Walters cites “detailed betting records” and “two very reliable sources” confirmed the totals.

Phil Mickelson Tried To Bet On Himself During 2021 Ryder Cup

Mickelson’s gambling habit escalated in 2012 when he called Walters to wager $400,000 for him for the United States to win the Ryder Cup from Medinah Country Club. Mickelson was a member of the team, complicating matters for Walters.

In an excerpt from the book published on The Fire Pit Collective, Walters commented on the incident: “Have you lost your fucking mind?” I told him. “Don’t you remember what happened to Pete Rose?” The former Cincinnati Reds manager was banned from baseball for betting on his own team. “You’re seen as a modern-day Arnold Palmer,” I added. “You’d risk all that for this? I want no part of it.’’

In June 2022, Mickelson spoke to Sports Illustrated about his gambling habits.

“My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing. I had to address it,” Mickelson said. “And I’ve been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy. I feel good where I’m at there. My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time.”

Mickelson is well-known for gambling with other pro golfers on the course. Mickelson recently made headlines for wagering $1,000 on a friendly 9-hole match with Bryson DeChambeau.

Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau playing 9 holes for $1K 😳 pic.twitter.com/hggZT5nlsV — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 8, 2023

Golf Betting Guides 2023