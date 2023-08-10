Golf News and Rumors

Phil Mickelson Wagered Over $1 Billion On Sports Over 30 Years

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson wagered over $1 billion on sports over 30 years, according to professional gambler Billy Walters. Mickelson’s betting exploits are documented in Walters’ new book, Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk, out August 22. Walters co-authored the book with journalist Armen Keteyian.

Phil Mickelson Allegedly Bet Over $1 Billion On Sports

In the book, Walters alleges that Mickelson has bet over $1 billion over a three-decade period.

Walters met Mickelson in 2006, and two years later, the duo formed a gambling partnership.

In the book, Walters writes that between 2010-2014, Mickelson made over 1,100 bets of $110,000 and nearly 900 bets of $220,000. Walters cites “detailed betting records” and “two very reliable sources” confirmed the totals.

Phil Mickelson Tried To Bet On Himself During 2021 Ryder Cup

Mickelson’s gambling habit escalated in 2012 when he called Walters to wager $400,000 for him for the United States to win the Ryder Cup from Medinah Country Club. Mickelson was a member of the team, complicating matters for Walters.

In an excerpt from the book published on The Fire Pit Collective, Walters commented on the incident: “Have you lost your fucking mind?” I told him. “Don’t you remember what happened to Pete Rose?” The former Cincinnati Reds manager was banned from baseball for betting on his own team. “You’re seen as a modern-day Arnold Palmer,” I added. “You’d risk all that for this? I want no part of it.’’

In June 2022, Mickelson spoke to Sports Illustrated about his gambling habits.

“My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing. I had to address it,” Mickelson said. “And I’ve been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy. I feel good where I’m at there. My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time.”

Mickelson is well-known for gambling with other pro golfers on the course. Mickelson recently made headlines for wagering $1,000 on a friendly 9-hole match with Bryson DeChambeau.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
FedEx St. Jude Championship Sleeper Picks: Harris English Among Best Longshot Bets

FedEx St. Jude Championship Sleeper Picks: Harris English Among Best Longshot Bets

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, & Weather Forecast
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
St. Jude Championship 2023: FedEx Points Up for Grabs at TPC Southwind
St. Jude Championship 2023: FedEx Points Up for Grabs at TPC Southwind
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks Burns, Hatton To Win FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023
Golf Digest Expert Picks Burns, Hatton To Win FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
Olympia Fields Country Club: Membership Cost, Initiation Fee, Menu & Dress Code
Olympia Fields Country Club: Membership Cost, Initiation Fee, Menu & Dress Code
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
Celine Boutier (Keith Allison, Wikimedia Commons)
Five Top Storylines heading into 2023 British Women’s Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Is A Membership at TPC Southwind?
FedEx St.Jude Championship 2023: How Much Is A Membership at TPC Southwind?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top