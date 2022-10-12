Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Odds & Lines | How To Bet On NBA On Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites

The opening night of the new NBA season is around the corner and we’ve put together a guide on how you can bet on the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics game in Massachusetts.

Just sign up on BetOnline and make your first deposit to get up to $1000 in free bets which can be used on the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics game and many more.

How To Bet On A Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics In Massachusetts

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites For Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Moneyline Odds

The Celtics will start the new season as favorites with a strong preseason performance that included two wins in their first three games. As the preseason gets deeper, most starters sit out, which means that could be the only empirical evidence needed from the preseason. The 76ers will have a tough opener on the road against one of the best drilled teams in the NBA, right from defense to converting points in the paint. It is hardly surprising that the Celtics will start as favorites in this game.

Moneyline Odds Play Philadelphia 76ers +150 Boston Celtics -180

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Total Odds

We do think that this could be a fairly high total for a season opener when offenses still haven’t found much rhythm. There may also be some preseason evidence taken into account for this total. The Celtics managed 134, 119 and 112 points in their first three preseason games but again, that may not be the best stat because there are several extenuating factors during preseason. The 76ers may also take some time to find their feet on the road.

Total Odds Play Over 214.5 -110 Under 214.5 -110

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Spread Odds

The Celtics will start as double-possession favorites in this opener, which is probably fair despite the fluctuating factors at the start of their season with upper management. The 76ers may just come here with not much to lose, but away from home, against one of the most efficient teams from the field, this may be a hard sell for bettors.

Spread Odds Play Philadelphia 76ers +3.5 -110 Boston Celtics -3.5 -110

Can I Bet On Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics In Massachusetts?

If you’re in Massachusetts, you can bet on the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics game on all the sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be located in Massachusetts or anywhere the United States, and be over 18 years old.

18 and over Be in Massachusetts or any US state Have a valid email address for verification



Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites For 76ers vs Celtics Odds Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best NBA sportsbooks for Massachusetts. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up to bet on the sportsbooks on this page.

BetOnline Massachusetts Sports Betting Promo For 76ers vs Celtics – $1000 NBA Free Bet



BetOnline will match your bonus upto 50%, which means free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit on this game on the opening night. You can use these free bets on the NBA in Massachusetts.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 Massachusetts Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



Bovada Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Promo



Bovada will match your deposit 75%, upto $750 worth of free bets when you use the promo code INSIDERS upon making your deposit. Use this on various markets including same game parlays for the NBA.

Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750 Massachusetts Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



Everygame Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Promo



Everygame is a top option for Massachusetts, and you can get three free bets worth upto $250 on your first three deposits – which means at least three free bets on the opening night of the new NBA season.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed



MyBookie Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Promo



MyBookie is offering $1000 in free bets in Massachusetts for the opening night, which you can use on the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics game as well as on the other game.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Massachusetts Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



BetUS Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Promo



BetUS will give you a very generous bonus of upto $2500 in deposit match bonus for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics game during the opening week. Check out the terms below.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 Massachusetts Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



XBet Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Promo

XBet are running a 100% deposit match promo to use on the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics game or other games in the opening week, with a cap of $500.

XBet NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions