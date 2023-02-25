Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie are now officially a party of five.

The veteran center announced that his daughter Bennett was born on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Congratulations @JasonKelce and family on the birth of baby girl #3. 💕👣 pic.twitter.com/Q5lRs62Ecp — Ann Hilton (@AnnHilton22) February 24, 2023

She joins her two big sisters, Wyatt, 3, and Elliotte Ray, 23 months.

Two weeks ago, Kylie at 38 weeks pregnant, famously traveled with her obstetrician to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona.

No Offseason For The Kelce Family

With three kids, ages three and under, the Kelce family will have a busy offseason.

Jason, of course, was disappointed by the outcome of the Super Bowl but is getting the greatest gift of all two weeks later.

Kelce Is Undecided About His Football Future

Kelce, 35, is a free agent.

Given the long and emotional season, he is planning to take his time to make a decision about his football future.

On a recent episode of Travis and his podcast called New Heights, he said:

“We’ll answer that soon enough, I guess. I don’t know the answer to that right now. So I can’t answer it…I do know it was a lot of fun this year. I had an amazing team and time doing this show with my brother, so we’ll see. I’m gonna let the batteries recharge. I’m exhausted, man. It’s a long season, mentally, physically, emotionally drained, and I’m gonna let all that kinda recover before we decide on that.”

Super Bowl Was Bittersweet

It was fun playing against his brother Travis in the Super Bowl, but the reality was that one of the brothers would come out on the losing end.

That made it a bittersweet experience for Jason who was a great sportsman after the game.

As the red and yellow confetti fell and the Chiefs’ celebrations were underway, he stayed on the field and looked for his brother.

The two shared a hug and a moment together on the field.

Jason Kelce is a class act, and Eagles fans hope he sticks around for another season or more.

Playing with Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts and an excellent Eagles offense are great reasons to return should he decide to do so.