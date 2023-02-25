NFL News and Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Announces Birth Of Third Child

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie are now officially a party of five.

The veteran center announced that his daughter Bennett was born on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

She joins her two big sisters, Wyatt, 3, and Elliotte Ray, 23 months.

Two weeks ago, Kylie at 38 weeks pregnant, famously traveled with her obstetrician to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona.

No Offseason For The Kelce Family

With three kids, ages three and under, the Kelce family will have a busy offseason.

Jason, of course, was disappointed by the outcome of the Super Bowl but is getting the greatest gift of all two weeks later.

Kelce Is Undecided About His Football Future

Kelce, 35, is a free agent.

Given the long and emotional season, he is planning to take his time to make a decision about his football future.

On a recent episode of Travis and his podcast called New Heights, he said:

“We’ll answer that soon enough, I guess. I don’t know the answer to that right now. So I can’t answer it…I do know it was a lot of fun this year. I had an amazing team and time doing this show with my brother, so we’ll see. I’m gonna let the batteries recharge. I’m exhausted, man. It’s a long season, mentally, physically, emotionally drained, and I’m gonna let all that kinda recover before we decide on that.”

Super Bowl Was Bittersweet

Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Announces Birth Of Third Child

It was fun playing against his brother Travis in the Super Bowl, but the reality was that one of the brothers would come out on the losing end.

That made it a bittersweet experience for Jason who was a great sportsman after the game.

As the red and yellow confetti fell and the Chiefs’ celebrations were underway, he stayed on the field and looked for his brother.

The two shared a hug and a moment together on the field.

Jason Kelce is a class act, and Eagles fans hope he sticks around for another season or more.

Playing with Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts and an excellent Eagles offense are great reasons to return should he decide to do so.

 

Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Announces Birth Of Third Child

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  33min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Ex Cincinnati Bengals WR Chad Johnson Makes Shocking Admission
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Matt Nagy
Kansas City Chiefs Select Matt Nagy As Their 2023 Offensive Coordinator
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Hall of Fame Game
2 NFL Teams Most Likely To Play In 2023 Hall Of Fame Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
3 Reasons Giants QB Eli Manning Is More Likeable Now That He Is Retired
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
anthonyrichardson
Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts? Public Predicts Top Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Author image David Evans  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Ex Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Denies He Wanted Pete Carroll Fired
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
More News
Arrow to top