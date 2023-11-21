NFL News and Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Are Unsatisfied With Team’s Win In MNF Super Bowl Rematch

Wendi Oliveros
Can someone explain the Philadelphia Eagles fans’ mentality?

Their team is 9-1 and is setting itself up to be the NFC’s top seed with a first-round bye, home-field advantage, and possibly back-to-back NFC Championships.

Yet these people are unsatisfied with the team’s “ugly wins.”

Last time I checked the NFL did not evaluate a team on style points so wins and losses rule.

A team finding ways to win tough games in a long season is more impressive than a team that blows out opponents from start to finish.

They worry about Jalen Hurts’s knee and lament the loss of injured tight end Dallas Goedert.

Given how many teams have an injured franchise quarterback out for the season, shouldn’t these people count their blessings?

There were early-game tweets/complaints about how the defense was not playing well.

In addition, some have pent-up bitterness over the field conditions in Arizona at the Super Bowl that they believe cost the Eagles the game.

That was revealed in the tweets on Monday night also.

Finally, others grumbled when the defense sacked Patrick Mahomes early in the game wondering why that could not happen in the Super Bowl.

The only thing that makes them ecstatic is watching NFC East rival Dallas lose which could happen on Thanksgiving day when the Cowboys play the Commanders.

On this Thanksgiving week, the Eagles fans need a dose of gratitude for their team’s talent, health, and good fortune.

If they have trouble conjuring up those feelings, maybe they should call Chicago Bears or Carolina Panthers fans.

 

Chiefs Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
