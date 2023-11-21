Can someone explain the Philadelphia Eagles fans’ mentality?

Their team is 9-1 and is setting itself up to be the NFC’s top seed with a first-round bye, home-field advantage, and possibly back-to-back NFC Championships.

Best records in the NFC: 1. Philadelphia Eagles …………….. 9-1

2. Detroit Lions ……………………….. 8-2

3. San Francisco 49ers ………….. 7-3

4. Dallas Cowboys …………………. 7-3

5. Seattle Seahawks ……………… 6-4 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 21, 2023

BREAKING: The Philadelphia #Eagles are now the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, per @betonline_ag. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RT71HyPKXI — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 21, 2023

Yet these people are unsatisfied with the team’s “ugly wins.”

The Philadelphia Eagles have beat the Chiefs, Cowboys and Dolphins.. They have DAWGS everywhere and they just keep on stacking wins pic.twitter.com/YkFBW6G1gy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2023

Last time I checked the NFL did not evaluate a team on style points so wins and losses rule.

Wasn’t pretty but the #Eagles continue to find ways to pull it out. #PHIvsKC pic.twitter.com/rtQV3lc5kc — Philadelphia Eagles Central (@pheaglescentral) November 21, 2023

A team finding ways to win tough games in a long season is more impressive than a team that blows out opponents from start to finish.

They worry about Jalen Hurts’s knee and lament the loss of injured tight end Dallas Goedert.

Given how many teams have an injured franchise quarterback out for the season, shouldn’t these people count their blessings?

There were early-game tweets/complaints about how the defense was not playing well.

In addition, some have pent-up bitterness over the field conditions in Arizona at the Super Bowl that they believe cost the Eagles the game.

That was revealed in the tweets on Monday night also.

Finally, others grumbled when the defense sacked Patrick Mahomes early in the game wondering why that could not happen in the Super Bowl.

The only thing that makes them ecstatic is watching NFC East rival Dallas lose which could happen on Thanksgiving day when the Cowboys play the Commanders.

On this Thanksgiving week, the Eagles fans need a dose of gratitude for their team’s talent, health, and good fortune.

THE MAIN THING pic.twitter.com/K8ABVUgrWD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 21, 2023

If they have trouble conjuring up those feelings, maybe they should call Chicago Bears or Carolina Panthers fans.