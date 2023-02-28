The Philadelphia Eagles announced the hiring of Sean Desai as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Desai replaces Jonathan Gannon who left his post after Super Bowl 57 to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

The 39-year-old Desai has spent time with the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks.

With the Bears from 2013-2021, Desai served in a variety of capacities including defensive quality control coach, safeties coach, and in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator.

Desai, an Indian American, was the first person of Indian descent to become an NFL coordinator.

When Matt Nagy was fired as the Bears’ head coach in 2021, Desai was not retained and moved on to Seattle to be the associate head coach and defensive assistant under Pete Carroll.

Desai Previously Interviewed In Cleveland And Denver

It appeared that Desai was ready to make a move.

He interviewed for the vacant defensive coordinator positions in Cleveland and Denver but ultimately lands in Philadelphia.

Inheriting the NFC Champion Eagles Defense Is A Good Thing

Though the Philadelphia Eagles fell flat in the Super Bowl, they had a terrific 2022 season.

Desai is landing in a good situation with a young coaching staff led by Coach Nick Sirriani.

Desai Is An Ivy Leaguer And Familiar With Philadelphia

Sean Desai is a man of incredible talent and intellect.

He attended Boston University for his undergraduate degree but earned a Master’s at Columbia and a Ph.D. at Temple.

In addition to earning his Ph.D. Desai was an adjunct professor at Temple while he was also serving as the Owls’ defensive and special teams coach from 2006-2010.

Because of his ties to Temple, this will feel like a homecoming for the Connecticut native, Desai.

