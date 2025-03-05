Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley Agree to Two-Year Extension

Superstar running back, Saquon Barkley, has now been handsomely rewarded for his production. The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a two-year contract extension for $41.2 million. This makes him the highest paid running back in NFL history. He will also have the chance to earn an extra $15 million and $36 million of the new deal is guaranteed.

The star back was an integral part in leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their recent Super Bowl win. He also provided a much-needed element to an already solid offensive attack. Barkley was famously traded to the Eagles by the division rival, New York Giants, last offseason. A move that many peers still question to this day. However, Saquon Barkley made the most of his new opportunity. He was arguably the best player on the Eagles all season and he is now a Super Bowl champion.

Eagles, Saquon Barkley Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension Worth $41.2 Million

Saquon Barkley’s Historic Season

Barkley came away with this season’s Offensive Player of the Year for good reason. The former New York Giants running back logged a league-best 2,005 yards rushing, 125.3 rushing yards per game, 5.8 rushing yards per attempt, and 13 rushing touchdowns. Not to mention, Barkley also recorded a league-high 378 touches, 82 first downs gained on the ground, 21.6 rushing attempts per game, and 17.4 receiving yards per game. Saquon Barkley was a legitimate MVP candidate for a reason this past year. One can also make an argument that he would have shattered the all-time season rushing record had he not rested the final game of the regular season. Considering all of this, one should not sleep on his chances at winning the league MVP come next year.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Chances of Repeating as Super Bowl Champions

The Eagles have a legitimate chance at repeating as Super Bowl champions. Per FanDuel, they have odds of +600 making them the favorites as of March 4th, 2025. Of course, the NFL Draft and NFL Free Agency will tell the NFL world a lot more when the time comes. As of now, it is hard to envision any other team in the league knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles. They may lose some defensive firepower in free agency. However, key players such as reigning Super Bowl MVP, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and now, Saquon Barkley will be returning. With all of this in mind, do not be surprised if the Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl next year.