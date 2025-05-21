NFL News and Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles Social Media Shares Erroneous Graphic After Tush Push Is Upheld

No one in the NFL has benefitted more from the “tush push” play than its originators, the Philadelphia Eagles.  Other teams seemingly engage in an annual occurrence to shoot down the tush push rule, partly because they have not mastered it and do not know how to defend against it.

On Wednesday, the NFL owners voted to keep the tush push for the upcoming season. The Philadelphia Eagles social media group was overjoyed, sharing two tweets. The second one is the most hilarious because it contains a graphics error that apparently went unnoticed.

1. Philadelphia Eagles First Tweet

The innocuous tweet says it all. It explains exactly what the Super Bowl Champion Eagles will be doing every chance they possibly can in 2025.

2. Philadelphia Eagles Second Tweet

Spot the error in the graphics of the second Eagles tweet.

A short while later, a correction tweet was issued: “*pretend that says push lol”

The Super Bowl Champions can do no wrong even on social media, as many claimed they did not notice the error until it was pointed out.

Eagles Are Soon Back To Work

The fun and games are about to turn serious as the Eagles return for OTAs and mandatory minicamp; all are happening within the next month. OTAs are on May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, and June 5.  Minicamp begins on June 10.

While everyone will be targeting the Eagles in 2025, there is no reason the team cannot repeat as NFC Champions and make a repeat trip to the Super Bowl.

After three August preseason games at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 7, the Cleveland Browns on August 16, and away at New York Jets on August 22, the Eagles open the 2025 season at home on Thursday, September 4 against NFC East arch rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

Arrow to top