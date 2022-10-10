Philadelphia Eagles Still The Only Undefeated Team In the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only undefeated team in the NFL following a slender 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

It was another strong performance for quarterback Jalen Hurts who ran for two touchdowns, completed 26 of 36 passes for 239 yards and ran for 61 yards. This stretched the Eagles’ winning streak to five games. 2004 was the last time that they went 5-0 in a season when they won their first seven games, finishing 13-3.

After a back-and-forth affair through most of the game, the Eagles were able to put themselves ahead with less than two minutes to go, thanks to a field goal from kicker Cameron Dicker.

It wasn’t the Eagles’ prettiest performance, and the Cardinals gave them a good contest, however it’s these kinds of games that show the difference between winners and losers.

The Cardinals never led in the game, however did look like they would push the game into overtime until Matt Ammendola missed his 43-yard kick, in the final few seconds.