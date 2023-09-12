The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings in a clash between two NFC heavyweights. Can the Eagles continue to prove why they were last year’s winners of the NFC? Or will Kirk Cousins and company redeem themselves after a heartbreaking week one loss.

The first Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime will feature what many may consider an early NFC Championship preview. The Eagles are looking to redeem themselves this year after falling short in the Super Bowl. As for the Vikings, they know their window is rapidly closing and will be playing all year long with a sense of urgency.

Eagles Vs Vikings Game Info

• Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

• Date: Thursday, September 14th, 2023

• Kickoff: 6:15 PM MTD

• TV: Prime Video

Will the Eagles Continue to Soar This Season?

Despite winning against the New England Patriots, the Eagles still struggled in certain areas in week one. Jalen Hurts had a very pedestrian game by his standards and the run game was almost non-existent as they only had 97 yards on the ground. The Patriots hung around until the very end and even had a chance at the end of the game.

However, the Eagles’ defense still held strong when it mattered most. Darius Slay proved he was worth bringing back as he recorded an interception. Not to mention, they held the Patriots offense at the end when they were trying to drive and score a game-winning touchdown. This next game which will feature a premier receiver in Justin Jefferson will be the first true litmus test for the Eagles this season.

Can the Vikings Bounce Back?

Last season, the Vikings were undefeated in one-score games. This was not the case in week one as they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-17. Minnesota’s future is still cloudy considering they are not committing to Kirk Cousins long term.

Wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, was seen looking less than happy on the sideline during the week one loss. Some fans even speculate he could be unhappy with the Vikings, but is yet to be confirmed by an official source. The potential matchup between he and Darius Slay will be one to watch this coming week.

The Vikings still have an elite offense. It is just a matter of Cousins being consistent. If Kirk Cousins comes out playing efficiently and spreading the ball around, then the Eagles may be in for a tough night.

Predictions For Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending NFC champions for a reason. While the Vikings do have plenty of weapons, it is hard to envision the Eagles playing poor offensive football for two weeks straight. Their defense is still elite and Jalen Hurts is too good of a quarterback to have two sub-par weeks in a row.

There are still questions about Minnesota’s defense. As a result, this is a great bounce back opportunity for the Eagles’ offense. Not to mention, Philadelphia is one of the toughest places to play in the NFL. Expect a close matchup, but expect the Philadelphia Eagles to come out on top in the end.

Our Betting Picks – Get A 50% Bonus Up To $1000 With BetOnline

If you are eager to stake your claim on this pre-season fixture, take a look at one of the best offshore betting platforms around.

BetOnline has made it incredibly easy for new customers to navigate their welcome offer – simply follow these steps listed below.

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Register by following the steps and fill out your details. Make a qualifying deposit and bet. Receive your 50% welcome bonus once your qualifying bet has settled (up to $1000).