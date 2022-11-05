Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Odds, Picks, Prediction For MLB Play-Off Final Game 6

We are back to Minute Maid Park tonight for Game 6 of the 2022 World Series as the Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros went 3-2 ahead in the series after a 3-2 road victory last night in Game 5, so who will come out on top in Game 6 tonight? Read on to check out our MLB betting picks as well as availing of the best offshore sportsbooks to bet on the 2022 World Series.

Best MLB World Series Betting Sites For Phillies vs Astros

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Game 6 Picks

Game 6 of the 2022 World Series is upon us and the Houston Astros are just one win away from lifting the Commissioner’s Trophy for the second time. The Astros first won the World Series back in 2017, and will be hoping to double their tally tonight.

However, it will be far from easy as the Philadelphia Phillies have shown. They trail the Astros 3-2 in the series, but have show they are more than capable of beating the Astros on their day. It is win or die for the Phillies tonight, with a win the minimum requirement if they want to keep their Fall Classic hopes alive.

In terms of betting picks, you have got to favor the Astros. They are back on their home patch and have a 3-2 series lead too. Of course, Philly will be supremely dangerous but for us here at The Sports Daily, we think tonight could be the night the Houston Astros are crowned the 2022 World Series Champions.

Not only have their won the last two games of the series, but they have looked on fire in both the offense and defense. They accumulated nine hits last night, scoring three runs and shows they had the bottle too when Philly piled on the pressure in the last couple of innings of Game 5.

We can see them winning this one in a close game, so take the Astros on the moneyline as our first betting pick for Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.

Houston Astros ML @ -140 with BetOnline

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Game 6 Prediction

For our second betting pick of Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, we can see the Astros putting on a show in front of their home crowd and winning by a margin of two or three runs.

Being back at Minute Maid Park in Texas will give a huge lift to the Astros roster as well as having their diehard Houston fans packed into the stadium to cheer them on to victory.

No matter what anyone says, the Astros have been on of the best sides across the whole season. Their defensive and offensive baseball has been nothing short of outstanding. We think an emphatic win tonight could well be the outcome as they put the icing on the cake on what has been a remarkable season.

Philly will bring their A game and know what is at stake, but the Astros know they have one hand on the Commissioner’s Trophy already. One more win on home soil is all they need, and we think they could do just that.

Be sure to back our MLB World Series Game 6 picks with out Astros vs Phillies bonus codes and free bets. This is an outstanding betting offer that you won’t want to miss ahead of the Fall Classic tonight.

If we had to predict a scoreline, we’d go with something like 4-2 to the Astros.

Houston Astros -1.5 @ +160 with BetOnline

Phillies vs Astros Record & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Head-To-Head Record

The Phillies hold a 299-286 record against the Astros in their head-to-head matchups

Played: 585

Houston Astros Wins: 286

Philadelphia Phillies Wins: 299

Last Met: Nov 3, 2022: Phillies 2-3 Astros

Key Stat: The Astros lead the series 3-2 and are just one win away from lifting the Commissioner’s Trophy

Phillies vs Astros | 2022 MLB World Series Game 6 Odds

Check out the best MLB odds for the 2022 World Series at one of the most reliable offshore sportsbooks, BetOnline.

Note: Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

