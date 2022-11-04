Astros

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Public Betting: Bettors Backing Phillies to come back from the dead

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
2 min read
Philadelphia Phillies MLB World Series
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Despite trailing the World Series 3-2 to the Houston Astros after the opening five games, the public are still favouring the Phillies to come out on top and win the series in seven, with over 50% of punters backing Philadelphia.

Phillies vs Astros public betting

Best Baseball Betting Sites

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Should I Bet With or Against the Public?

The World Series has been a thrilling affair so far this year and with a crucial game six looming on the horizon, the public have had their say on who will win it all. Over half of the public have taken the side of the underdogs this weekend, as 55% of punters have backed the Phillies to win the final two games of the series and come back from the dead to win it all on Sunday in game 7.

Houston lead the series 3-2 having turned around an early scare with back to back victories, and having shut out the Phillies 5-0 followed by an impressive 3-2 win on Thursday night, the Astros will be more confident than ever that they can claim their second World Series and seal the deal on Friday night during game 6.

The Phillies will have to do the impossible to win the series this year, as they have been given the tough ask of winning both of the last two games this season which are both played in Houston.

The Astros are at the lowest odds they have been to win the Series this season and at a price of -625, this could be the reason punters are choosing the Phillies to win, with much more value at their +450 price with bookmakers.

World Series 2022 Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Houston Astros -625 Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Public Betting: Bettors Backing Phillies to come back from the dead
Philadelphia Phillies +450 Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Public Betting: Bettors Backing Phillies to come back from the dead

 

Topics  
Astros MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks Phillies
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Arrow to top