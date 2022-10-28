Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Public Betting: Bettors Backing Phillies to win it all

The Astros may be the clear favourites to win the World Series this year with most bookmakers, but the public have been backing the challengers more this year, with 71% of betters favouring the Phillies.

The World Series kicks off this Friday and although most bookmakers have the Houston Astros as the clear favourites, the public have had their say with a 62% majority backing the Phillies to cause an upset to win it all this year.

Following public betting can be a very difficult challenge for punters, and with the World Series kicking off tonight it really is anyones bet. The series takes place over 7 games, with the first pitch being thrown on Friday the 28th of October and the winner being decided before the end of November.

The Houston Astros are the clear favourites to win the Series this year and it really is no surprise after having made such easy work of both the Mariners and the Yankees through the playoffs. Houston didn’t drop a single game during their playoff journey and now take on a Phillies side hunting for their third Series title.

Philadelphia actually picked up their first Series title in 1980 in Houston, and will be hoping they can repeat the past successes this year when they make the trip to Houston again. The Phillies are the clear underdogs to win the series, however punters have been taking their chances with the +165 priced Phillies taking the majority of the public bets ay 62%.

