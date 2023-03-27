Phillies add infield depth in acquiring Esteban Quiroz from the Cubs

One day after losing first baseman Rhys Hoskins for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in an exhibition spring training contest against the Detroit Tigers, the Philadelphia Phillies made a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. The Cubs acquired second baseman Esteban Quiroz of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations.

2022 MLB Statistics

In 14 games in 2022, Quiroz had 11 hits (all singles) and batted .275 with three runs batted in. During 47 plate appearances and 40 at bats, he scored three runs, and had one stolen base, one sacrifice bunt, 11 total bases, an on base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .275. Quiroz’s sacrifice bunt came in a 4-3 Cubs win over the Miami Marlins on September 21.

Quiroz had four multi-hit games in 2022. They all came in Cubs wins. Quiroz had two hits in a 2-1 Cubs win over the Marlins on September 20, in a 6-5 Cubs win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 23, in an 8-3 Cubs win over the Pirates on September 25, and in a 4-2 Cubs win over the Phillies on September 28. In the two games Quiroz played for the Cubs against the Phillies in 2022, Quiroz had three hits in eight at bats, for a batting average of .375.

Bryson Stott to start at second base

The Phillies starting second baseman to begin the season is expected to be Bryson Stott of Las Vegas. Nevada. In 2022 as a rookie, he batted .234 with 10 home runs and 49 runs batted in. Stott also scored 58 runs and had 100 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, 12 stolen bases, 36 walks, 153 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .295, and a slugging percentage of .358. The sacrifice bunt came in a 4-3 Phillies win over the Toronto Blue Jays on September 21 that went to 10 innings, and the sacrifice fly came in a 9-1 Phillies win over the Atlanta Braves on September 23.

Darick Hall to start at first base

The Phillies starting first baseman with the loss of Hoskins is expected to be Darick Hall of Hereford, Arizona. Also a rookie in 2022, Hall batted .250 with nine home runs and 16 runs batted in. He also scored 19 runs and had 34 hits, eight doubles, one triple, five walks, 71 total bases, an on base percentage of .282 and a slugging percentage of .522.