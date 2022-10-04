MLB News and Rumors

Phillies become 12th MLB team to make the 2022 playoffs

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
We now know all 12 Major League Baseball teams that are in the postseason of the MLB playoffs. Just like the American League East where three teams qualified, there are three teams from the National League East too. On Monday night, the Phillies blanked the Houston Astros 3-0 to get one of the three Wildcard spots from the senior circuit.

Inside look at Phillies’ win

Philadelphia got a brilliant pitching performance from starting pitcher Aaron Nola of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In 6 2/3 innings, Nola gave up only two hits and had pin point control, as he had nine strikeouts and zero walks. In 88 pitches, Nola had 63 strikes. Despite a record in the season of 11 wins and 13 losses, Nola has a very respectable earned run average of 3.25.

Philadelphia got all three of their runs in the contest from solo home runs. Two of the dingers came off the bat of left fielder Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio, who hit his 45th and 46th home runs of the season. While everyone knows that Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees leads the American League and Major League Baseball with 61 home runs, not everyone may know that Schwarber leads the National League with 46 home runs. The other Phillies’s player with a home run on Monday was rookie shortstop Bryson Stott of Las Vegas. Nevada, who hit his 10th home run of the season.

Where do the Phillies stand?

Philadelphia is currently in third place in the National League East with a record of 87 wins and 73 losses. They also hold down the third wildcard spot in the senior circuit. Heading into the Phillies’s series against the Astros, Philadelphia had a magic number of one. All they needed was a win in one of their last three games or a Milwaukee Brewers loss. The Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5, but it was not enough to keep their playoff hopes alive.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Phillies
Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

