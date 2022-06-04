MLB

Phillies Fire Joe Girardi, Who Could Be Their Next Skipper?

Jon Conahan
The Philadelphia Phillies made an interesting decision on Friday to fire head coach Joe Girardi. Girardi had spent three seasons with the Phillies and didn’t find too much success. Throughout the 2022 season, the Phillies were just 22-29 under Girardi, which was a major disappointment. The Phillies have one of the top offenses in all of baseball, but were unable to win many games.

Who Will The Phillies Hire As Their Next Head Coach?

When looking at this decision from the Philadelphia Phillies’ standpoint, it does somewhat make sense. The Phillies needed to do something to save their season and of course, the manager is going to get the blame. 

It’s going to be interesting to see who the Phillies decided to hire as their next head coach. Rob Thompson is now going to be the interim head coach, but it would make sense if Philadelphia does decide to go out and get somebody else for next year.

Phillies president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, had some interesting words to say about the decision.

“I don’t put it all on Joe,” Dombrowski said. “We’ve been a club that has struggled. I’m disappointed. I put the club together. I think we’re better than we’ve played. But to me, I think the most important part is we’re going to turn this around. I think we still have the capability to do it. I think we need a different voice in the clubhouse with the players, with the staff members. … I think that [Thomson] is a different voice and viewed in a different way with the players. I think he will have a different relationship with them and with the coaching staff than Joe did, and so I think that difference is what I’m looking for at this point. And I think it will work.”

Philadelphia was able to come away with a 10-0 win in their first game without Girardi as their head coach. Maybe some new scenery is going to help this struggling ball club and ignite a playoff run.

MLB
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
