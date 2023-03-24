Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins of Sacramento, California will not be playing the 2023 Major League Baseball season at all after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during a spring training contest between the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers on Thursday from Clearwater, Florida. Hoskins was fielding a ground ball behind first base when he fell awkwardly, and was in an extraordinary amount of pain.

2022 MLB Statistics

Hoskins, who can play first base and left field, batted .246 with 30 home runs and 79 runs batted in during 156 games in 2022. During 589 at bats and 672 plate appearances, he scored 81 runs and had 145 hits, 33 doubles, two triples, two stolen bases, 72 walks, 272 total bases, and four sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .332 and a slugging percentage of .462. Hoskins’s two stolen bases came in Phillies’s wins. The first stolen base was in a 7-2 Phillies win over the Atlanta Braves on July 27 and the second stolen base was in an 11-4 Phillies win over the Cincinnati Reds on August 16.

Career Statistics

In six seasons with the Phillies, Hoskins has batted .242 with 148 home runs and 405 runs batted in during 667 games. In 2877 plate appearances and 2427 at bats, Hoskins has scored 392 runs and had 588 hits, 149 doubles, seven triples, 15 stolen bases, 388 walks, 1195 total bases, and 19 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .332 and a slugging percentage of .462.

Hoskins led the National League with 116 walks in 2019, and was fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017. That season he was behind Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Paul DeJong of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Josh Bell of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Second significant Phillies injury

Hoskins is not the only Phillies batter who will be out of the Philadelphia lineup on opening day. That is because outfielder Bryce Harper is out after having Tommy John Surgery on his elbow. He is expected to return midseason, probably around the All-Star Break.