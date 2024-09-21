MLB News and Rumors

Phillies postseason bound after win over Mets

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies became the fifth Major League Baseball team to qualify for the postseason on Friday. They reached the playoffs after defeating the New York Mets 12-2. With the win, Philadelphia improved to a record of 92 wins and 62 losses. By being 30 games above the .500 mark and a winning percentage of .597, they are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the entire game.

Inside look at the Phillies win

The Phillies were led offensively by third baseman Alec Bohm of Omaha, Nebraska. Bohm had four hits in five at bats with two runs, and four runs batted in. One of Bohm’s hits was a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Meanwhile, catcher J.T. Realmuto of Del City, Oklahoma also hit a two-run home run, while centerfielder John Rojas of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, who had two extra base hits (a double and a triple).

In an offensively balanced attack for Philadelphia, all players in the lineup got a minimum of one hit. In all, the Phillies had 17 hits off of Mets pitching. The big Phillies inning was the fourth as they scored six runs.

On the mound, starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez of La Romana, Dominican Republic got the win. He gave up two earned runs in five innings.

Who else has clinched a playoff spot?

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are postseason bound from the American League. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are postseason bound from the National League. The Brewers have clinched the National League Central.

What other teams are close to clinching?

In the American League, the Baltimore Orioles have a six game lead over the Detroit Tigers for a wildcard spot. The Houston Astros lead the Seattle Mariners by games in the American League West. In the National League, the San Diego Padres lead the Atlanta Braves by five games for a wildcard spot.

Wildcard Races

In the American League, four teams are battling for two spots. The Kansas City Royals (82-72) and Minnesota Twins (81-73) are in at the moment, with the Tigers (80-74) and Mariners (79-75) in the hunt. In the National League, three teams are battling for two spots. The Arizona Diamondbacks (86-68) and New York Mets (85-69) are in at the moment, with the Braves (83-71) in the hunt.

 

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
